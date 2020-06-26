Central Nebraska high school students wanting to start early on their postsecondary education through Central Community College will be able to do so at a substantial savings under a new rate structure CCC is implementing.
Earlier this month, the CCC Board of Governors approved the new rate structure for students throughout the college’s 25-county service area who enroll in early college coursework.
Previously, students taking dual-credit classes paid the going tuition rate of $90 per credit hour to receive credit through CCC, plus $12 per credit hour in student fees, said Scott Miller, senior director of college communications.
Under the new arrangement, the tuition for early college coursework will range from zero in cases where the high school provides the instruction and facilities, to a maximum of $92 when the high school doesn't cover those expenses. Student fees will be $15 per credit hour.
In a news release Wednesday, Ronald Kluck, CCC‘s director of extended learning services, said the new rate structure should be great for students while strengthening the bonds between CCC and the high schools in its service area.
“This is an exciting opportunity for high school students in CCC’s service area to earn college credits, at a greatly reduced cost of only $15 per credit hour for student fees,” Kluck said. “This has been made possible through the collaboration of our extended learning services personnel working with high school administrators. We are anticipating increased early college enrollments and even stronger relationships with our schools.”
Miller said CCC currently works with 80 high schools in its service area, which includes much of Tribland, to offer dual-credit classes.
John Hakonson, superintendent of Lexington Public Schools, was quoted in the news release as saying the rate change by the CCC board would be a benefit to students throughout the area.
“The ability of students to complete a three-hour college course in high school for a mere $45 is a tremendous opportunity,” said Hakonson, a former superintendent at Blue Hill.
CCC, headquartered in Grand Island, has campuses in Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus, plus centers in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington and Ord.
