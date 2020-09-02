Central Community College is starting the fall semester with 8.3% fewer students than a year ago at this time, but looks to see that number grow somewhat as the fall progresses.
That was the word Wednesday from college headquarters in Grand Island, where enrollment numbers have been tabulated.
CCC, a state institution of higher learning that serves a 25-county area, has campuses in Hastings, Columbus and Grand Island, plus centers in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington, a learning center in Ord, adult education programs, community education programs areawide, and abundant online offerings.
As of Wednesday, total enrollment for the three campuses and the Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington centers stood at 5,695 students — 517 fewer than the 6,212 students on the books at the start of the fall 2019 semester.
The collegewide total is unduplicated, but some students take classes at multiple CCC locations.
The college announced the fall enrollment numbers in a news release, noting that officials expect enrollments to continue coming in throughout the fall as short-term training programs and midterm courses begin.
Administrators weren’t sure what to expect as the semester approached, given the upheaval related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“Given the pandemic, we were preparing for more last-minute enrollment decisions and were unsure if we might be 15% up due to unemployed individuals seeking a new career path or 15% down due to delays in dual-credit high school enrollments,” said Matt Gotschall, college president.
Like all schools, colleges and universities, CCC had to make changes to its delivery of instruction back in March when COVID-19 gave rise to a public health crisis. Most classes were offered online for the balance of the spring semester.
At this point, CCC has its campuses and centers up and running. Meanwhile, all area K-12 schools also have reopened, albeit with uncertainty about what scheduling and instructional changes might become necessary based on public health factors.
Slightly lower enrollment this fall provides the college a little flexibility that may be helpful in the unpredictable weeks and months ahead, Gotschall said.
“With some space limitations of traditional classrooms and residence halls, a decrease might be beneficial to keep in line with directed health measures,” he said. “Nevertheless, we are proud to be able to open with engaged faculty offering education in these essential career areas.”
Enrollment decreases this fall in CCC’s general education core courses are partially offset by bumps in business and skilled-trades programs such as auto body technology, business administration, criminal justice, electrical technology, occupational therapy assistant, truck driving, and welding technology.
Meanwhile, enrollment remains steady in health programs such as nursing, medical technology and dental hygiene, Gotschall said.
He attributed that steadiness in part to accreditation limitations and the stable health care job market throughout the pandemic to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.