Central Community College will hold the line on tuition, fees and on-campus housing rates for the 2021-22 academic year, aiming to help students navigate their way back to more normal times.
The decision on tuition, fees and room rates by the CCC Board of Governors was announced by the college late last week.
CCC, a taxpayer-supported institution, serves a 25-county area with campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus; centers in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington; the Ord Learning Center; and various means of educational outreach to high school students and adults areawide.
The college’s current tuition rate is $92 per credit hour for Nebraska residents and $138 per credit hour for other students. Fees are $15 per credit hour.
The college offers dormitory housing on the Hastings and Columbus campuses.
In announcing the decision, Matt Gotschall, college president, said knowing these key educational costs won’t increase for the next academic year should be a help to students plotting the way forward.
“During these uncertain pandemic-recovery times, I am pleased we are able to provide some level of certainty for our students, parents and families as they make important decisions as to their educational and career choices,” Gotschall said in a news release. “We are blessed to have a comprehensive system of coursework that prepares students for academic transfer, career and workforce goals.”
The Board of Governors also has decided to keep tuition and fees for its popular Early College program the same as for 2020-21. High school students can use the Early College program to earn college credits or dual credits, getting a head start on their postsecondary education.
Students whose high schools cover all Early College instruction and facilities costs pay zero tuition for the courses. A cap of $92 per credit hour is in place for other students.
Spring semester enrollment for Early College is up 7%, CCC said.
Troy Loeffelholz, superintendent of Columbus Public Schools and former director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Hastings Public Schools, testified to the value of the Early College program for students in Columbus.
“Central Community College and its administration have always worked to ensure that the cost of postsecondary education has not been out of reach for many of our students who would not otherwise choose to go to college because of their financial constraints,” Loeffelholz said in the CCC news release. “We have many first-generation students who begin their post-high school training and careers through CCC. It is affordable, and the quality for the price of tuition is a great investment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.