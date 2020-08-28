Ram Run and Walk
The 38th annual Ram Run and Walk will be Sept. 12 at Central Community College-Hastings. The event is open to the public and will feature a 5k and one-mile course participants can either run or walk.
Registration and packet pick up will be from 6:45- 7:45 a.m. in the Hall Student Union with the races beginning at 8 a.m. and 8:05 a.m., respectively. An awards ceremony will follow at about 9:15 a.m. Please bring a food or hygiene item for the CCC Central Closet.
Registration is open through Sept. 11. Any current Central Community College student can register for a discount. All entrants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, but they must register by Sept. 1 to be guaranteed their shirt on race day.
The male and female winners in the 5k race will receive $50 in Hastings Chamber Bucks, while those in the one-mile race will receive $20 in Hastings Chamber Bucks. Medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each age division in the 5k race and to the top three finishers in the one-mile race. Participation ribbons will be awarded to all children 12 and under completing either race.
New this year because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, individuals have the chance to run virtually Sept. 12-18 with a registration deadline of Sept. 11. Virtual participants will be excluded from the cash prizes and medals but will still receive a long-sleeved T-shirt.
Race proceeds will support the Ram Run Scholarship Fund through the CCC Foundation. Scholarships are awarded annually to CCC students based on proceeds. Donations to the fund can be made by contacting the CCC Foundation at 402-460-2153 or 402-460-2165.
The race brochure and online registration are available at www.cccneb.edu/ramrun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.