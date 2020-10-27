With increased awareness of environmental issues among today’s young people, the steps an institution of higher learning takes to protect the natural world makes a difference to prospective students and parents.
That’s why The Princeton Review, a New York company that provides college admission and test preparation services, publishes a list of “Green Colleges” for the students and their families to peruse. And it’s at least one of the reasons Central Community College officials are pleased CCC has been listed in “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2021 Edition.”
The Princeton Review, a private firm unaffiliated with Princeton University in New Jersey, evaluates, ranks and otherwise lists colleges and universities in various ways that may be helpful to students making choices about their future.
CCC has campuses at Hastings, Columbus and Grand Island, plus centers at Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington, a learning center at Ord and various community education sites throughout its 25-county service area.
The community college is among 416 institutions to have been included in the latest “Guide to Green Colleges,” based on a survey of administrators at 695 colleges and universities in 2019-20 concerning their institutions’ commitment to the environment and sustainability through policies, practices and programs.
Editors for The Princeton Review analyzed the survey responses using more than 25 data points to make selections for the “Guide to Green Colleges,” which is available for free online at www.princetonreview.com/gree-guide and directs viewers to the colleges’ and universities’ websites.
The 416 institutions include 393 in the United States, 22 in Canada and one in Greece. Other Nebraska institutions included in the 2021 guide are the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, and Creighton University in Omaha.
In a news release announcing CCC’s inclusion in the guide, Ben Newton, the college’s environmental sustainability director, said making it onto the list is an accomplishment for the college as a whole.
“This would not have been possible without the assistance of the entire CCC community in supporting our commitment and actions to be great stewards of the environment. The wind turbine at the Hastings Campus, pollinator gardens at multiple CCC locations, and the infusion of sustainability across multiple academic disciplines are great examples of how CCC is taking action as a sustainability leader not only in Nebraska, but nationally.”
The Hastings wind turbine, positioned just southwest of the campus, was erected in 2016 as part of a public-private partnership between Bluestem Energy Solutions, CCC and Hastings Utilities.
The 1.7-megawatt turbine, which stands 432 feet tall from the tip of a blade, helps cover the energy needs of the campus while also providing hands-on technical education for CCC students preparing to join the renewable energy industry workforce.
The turbine is just one of many old and new college sustainability initiatives, however. For example, CCC received a grant earlier this year from the Second Nature Climate Solutions Acceleration Fund to install a solar-powered Bluetooth bicycle docking station on the Hastings campus.
The docking station allows for a Bike Share program on campus, in which students and staff can borrow a bicycle to travel across campus without moving their motor vehicles.
The Second Nature grant also covers upgrades of existing docking stations on the Columbus and Grand Island campuses so they can run on solar power rather than lithium batteries.
Institutions taking part in The Princeton Review green survey were questioned on topics ranging from academic offerings and campus initiatives to career preparation for “green” jobs. The schools then were scored on a scale of 60-99, with those scoring at least 80 qualifying for the guide.
Schools included on the list of 416 are presented in alphabetical order and aren’t ranked.
While neither CCC nor any of the other Nebraska institutions made the Top 50 Green Colleges list published by The Princeton Review (the institutions on that list are are ranked), inclusion on the list of 416 is meaningful recognition, said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review.
“We strongly recommend Central Community College to students who want to study and live at a green college,” Franek said. “Each and every one of the outstanding colleges in this edition of our guide offers both excellent academics and exemplary evidence of environmental commitment.”
According to The Princeton Review, among 12,845 college-bound teenagers and their parents who responded to the company’s 2020 College Hopes & Worries Survey, 66% said having information about an institution’s commitment to the environment would affect their decisions about applying to and attending school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.