Central Community College will require face coverings be worn in all buildings, including classrooms, hallways and laboratories, when the 2020-21 academic year begins on Aug. 17.
The college has campuses in Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus, as well as centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington and an Ord Learning Center. Officials announced plans for the new semester in a news release Thursday.
In-person instruction will be offered on all CCC campuses and centers from Aug. 17 through the scheduled end of the fall semester on Dec. 11. That plan is subject to change if public health conditions require it.
In the meantime, classrooms and labs have been adjusted to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass shield have been installed throughout buildings to help thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus and other germs from person to person.
“In addition, some instructional delivery methods have been modified to allow for more online opportunities,” the CCC news release says.
Face coverings include masks, face shields and other approved coverings. A recent survey of students conducted by the college showed nearly 80% are registered for at least one face-to-face course this fall, and most support the use of face coverings if needed.
The college plans to continue following safety recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments. The recommended measures include promoting hand washing, requiring individuals with symptoms not to attend class, reducing on-campus housing capacity, avoiding close contact of food service, and enhancing cleaning and disinfection procedures.
Floor signage to point out traffic flow patterns and 6-foot social distancing boundaries is being installed in college buildings as appropriate.
CCC is a public institution with a 25-county service area in central Nebraska.
“Central has had a long and successful history of offering both remote and face-to-face courses,” said Matt Gotschall, college president. “We feel confident in our ability to manage this more flexible format to maximize learning while providing the essential hands-on educational activities and life experiences needed for future careers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.