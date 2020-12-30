As 2020 comes to a close, one Hastings service club has been celebrating its 100th anniversary with acts of kindness.
Hastings Kiwanis was organized on Dec. 14, 1920. The club’s mission has always been to serve the children of Adams County, and this year is no exception.
Recently, Kiwanis gave each local school $100 in Chamber Bucks for use however it desired. Suggested uses included rewards for teachers, prizes for students, purchasing something for the school or helping students and families who need a little extra.
In addition to the schools, $100 in Chamber Bucks was sent to Head Start, CASA, SASA, YWCA of Adams County and Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center for them to use as needed, and Kiwanis purchased $100 in “wish list” items for The Zone.
Hastings Kiwanis President Ashley Hajny said with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, preventing group celebrations, the club had to be creative.
“Ultimately when I knew I’d be president during our 100th anniversary celebration, it was prior to COVID and I anticipated a big celebration, a big gathering,” she said. “And that just wasn’t an option. So we had to get creative and go back to our roots about what Kiwanis is about. It’s about helping others, especially youth.”
As part of this project, Kiwanians each will receive a supply of business cards they can leave behind as they complete their own acts of kindness.
“A hundred dollars may not seem like a ton, but when we spread it out like that, I feel like it can make a difference,” Hajny said.
She said those nonprofit organizations “were definitely, pleasantly surprised” by the unexpected gift.
“We thought it was so fun,” said Jo Springer, executive director at the SASA Crisis Center. “I just let the advocates of the office know they were available and to please give them out to people who might need a little extra Christmas cheer.”
She encouraged those Chamber Bucks, given in $10 denominations, to be used for something fun.
“People’s faces lit up when I gave it to them,” she said.
Springer mentioned a woman in the SASA support group working to get her son out of foster care. Using those Chamber Bucks, this woman was able to take her son out for ice cream.
“She has very limited funds, so being able to do something like that is a big treat,” Springer said. “She was so pleased to be able to do that for him.”
Laura Stutte, executive director of the YWCA of Adams County, said the gift of Chamber Bucks was an amazing gesture.
“I think that says a lot for their organization that they are willing to support other nonprofits,” she said.
She said those funds will be used for activities and supplies for The Zone, the after-school program at the YWCA.
Other acts of kindness by the club as a whole included providing 100 children’s books for Food4Thought to include in backpacks before Christmas. Kiwanis also gave Food4Thought 100 Matchbox cars donated by a member.
The 100th anniversary celebration began in August when Kiwanis volunteers installed eight musical playgrounds — one at every elementary school in the Hastings area.
Hajny said installing a musical playground at every local elementary school was anticipated to be a multiple-year project.
However, the club raised enough money in a few months — including being the largest recipient during Give Hastings Day — to pay for all the playgrounds.
“I think that was a great way to kick off our 100-year celebration,” she said. “We even have funding left over to add a miniature-sized playground to the preschool center that will be added to Morton once that’s finished.”
She said it warms her heart to be able to help families through these small gifts.
“We don’t always know the kids who need the most help,” she said. “When we spread the money among the other organizations, they are able to tell us these stories about how that $10 made a difference. It’s just very heartwarming and reminds us that we are making a difference.”
