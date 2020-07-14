Numerous Tribland residents were among 410 students at Central Community College-Grand Island who graduated with degrees or diplomas this spring.

Commencement ceremonies were online due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.

Forty-four of the degree candidates achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

The area graduates, listed by degree earned and home address, are as follow:

Associate of Applied Science

Doniphan: Lisa J. Delka, occupational therapy assistant

Giltner: Bridget M. Meyer, early childhood education

Glenvil: Jessica S. Stiner, business administration

Hastings: Jacqueline L. Brice, Michael B. Bryce-Tait, business administration; Johana L. Degner, criminal justice; Bobbi J. Hampton, health information management services; Brianna L. Dulitz, Michael W. Miller, human services; Megan L. Neumiller, occupational therapy assistant

Minden: Brooke R. Farr, business administration

Red Cloud: Abby F. Gawrych, health information management services

Superior: Tabatha J. Sibert, health information management services; Ashlei J. Roesti, human services

Associate of Arts

Fairmont: Simone A. Marget

Hastings: Gerardo J. Castillo

Hebron: Brinley M. Linton

Juniata: *Sarah E. Barfknecht

Kenesaw: Austin T. Klatt

Associate of Science

Doniphan: Jordyn N. Barnett

Heartwell: *Riston L. Mais Sr.

Associate degree in Nursing

Doniphan: Ashley H. Tarnick

Harvard: Reagan J. Bicknase, Donna M. Jensen

Hastings: Alexis R. Ahlers, Amanda J. Bush, Sarah C. Fitz, Jordan M. Kelly, Jana M. Lammers, Viviana Lara Pantoja, Melanie I. Martinez, Lexington R. Morrow, Sara D. Orestad, Haley L. Skinner

Kenesaw: Rachel A. Payne

Minden: Halley S. Helleberg, Kayla M. Vaughn

Sutton: Susan M. Hofmann

Diploma

Blue Hill: Lauren N. Johnsey, practical nursing

Giltner: Alexandria L. Coats, business administration

Hastings: Ngoc M. Phuong, pharmacy technician; Rebecca R. Brown, Jenny L. Christensen, Melissa A. Lind, Beatriz Martinez, Julia T. McConnell, Karla Rodriguez, Tracy L. Schrock, Janet M. Wioskowski, practical nursing

Juniata: Briana M. Kennedy, Mariah M. Popple, practical nursing

Kenesaw: Jessica R. Peshek, practical nursing

Minden: Makenzi D. Boehler, Brooke K. Lawyer, Abigail L. Mulder, practical nursing

Trumbull: Jordan E. Sukup, practical nursing

