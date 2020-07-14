Numerous Tribland residents were among 410 students at Central Community College-Grand Island who graduated with degrees or diplomas this spring.
Commencement ceremonies were online due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Forty-four of the degree candidates achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
The area graduates, listed by degree earned and home address, are as follow:
Associate of Applied Science
Doniphan: Lisa J. Delka, occupational therapy assistant
Giltner: Bridget M. Meyer, early childhood education
Glenvil: Jessica S. Stiner, business administration
Hastings: Jacqueline L. Brice, Michael B. Bryce-Tait, business administration; Johana L. Degner, criminal justice; Bobbi J. Hampton, health information management services; Brianna L. Dulitz, Michael W. Miller, human services; Megan L. Neumiller, occupational therapy assistant
Minden: Brooke R. Farr, business administration
Red Cloud: Abby F. Gawrych, health information management services
Superior: Tabatha J. Sibert, health information management services; Ashlei J. Roesti, human services
Associate of Arts
Fairmont: Simone A. Marget
Hastings: Gerardo J. Castillo
Hebron: Brinley M. Linton
Juniata: *Sarah E. Barfknecht
Kenesaw: Austin T. Klatt
Associate of Science
Doniphan: Jordyn N. Barnett
Heartwell: *Riston L. Mais Sr.
Associate degree in Nursing
Doniphan: Ashley H. Tarnick
Harvard: Reagan J. Bicknase, Donna M. Jensen
Hastings: Alexis R. Ahlers, Amanda J. Bush, Sarah C. Fitz, Jordan M. Kelly, Jana M. Lammers, Viviana Lara Pantoja, Melanie I. Martinez, Lexington R. Morrow, Sara D. Orestad, Haley L. Skinner
Kenesaw: Rachel A. Payne
Minden: Halley S. Helleberg, Kayla M. Vaughn
Sutton: Susan M. Hofmann
Diploma
Blue Hill: Lauren N. Johnsey, practical nursing
Giltner: Alexandria L. Coats, business administration
Hastings: Ngoc M. Phuong, pharmacy technician; Rebecca R. Brown, Jenny L. Christensen, Melissa A. Lind, Beatriz Martinez, Julia T. McConnell, Karla Rodriguez, Tracy L. Schrock, Janet M. Wioskowski, practical nursing
Juniata: Briana M. Kennedy, Mariah M. Popple, practical nursing
Kenesaw: Jessica R. Peshek, practical nursing
Minden: Makenzi D. Boehler, Brooke K. Lawyer, Abigail L. Mulder, practical nursing
Trumbull: Jordan E. Sukup, practical nursing
