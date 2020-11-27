Hastings High’s breakthrough on the softball diamond this season was long overdue.
The Tigers’ previous shortcomings at the state tournament all featured talented teams, but none before this season could push the envelope.
“I think it just kind of ate at them,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “They all play club ball and they’re used to winning, and we could just never get over that hump. They carried a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”
Sophie Cerveny was one of the players who perhaps had the biggest chip. Cerveny, a senior, wanted to accomplish what the others — including her — couldn’t. And she did.
The Hastings centerfielder had a career-defining season.
Cerveny capped off her time in the orange and black with a record-breaking year, and led the Tigers to that promised land: the state championship game.
“Soph is the kind of leader that you want,” Speak said. “She’s a hard practice player, she likes to have fun, and she’s really good at balancing that with her teammates.”
Cerveny, the 2020 Tribland player of the year, produced a school record 72 hits in 139 at-bats this fall. She had a .547 on-base percentage and scored 56 runs while driving in another 30.
Cerveny’s defense was even more crucial to the Tigers’ successes as she frequented the warning track and outfield fence for, what she made to look like, routine catches.
“I think it says a ton about her,” Speak said. “She can just fill all of those roles for you. She did a phenomenal job and sometimes I think she gets a little underrated being out here in the middle of Nebraska.
“To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a better outfielder out there. And she does a great job flipping the lineup over. She consistently gets on (base), and I think there was only one game all year when she didn’t have a hit.”
Cerveny’s hit count this fall elevated her to the top of the leaderboard with 229 hits in her four years.
“That’s a lot to accomplish, and she did it with fashion this year,” Speak said.
Cerveny’s leadership was part of what lifted Hastings into Friday at this year’s tournament.
Speak recalled the 4-3 loss to Norris, where HHS’s potent offense couldn’t muster the tying or winning run. She said Cerveny and the seniors were vocal afterward.
“They were the first ones to talk after that,” Speak said. “They said ‘We haven’t lost back-to-back games all season. We’ve been in this spot before, we’ll play our game, and the better team will win.’ And I think they came out and showed that.”
Hastings responded with a 14-13 rollercoaster win over Elkhorn in which the Tigers led 12-0. Then a walk-off win, 8-6, over rival Northwest later that Thursday evening, which propelled them to the final day for the first time in program history.
Previously, Hastings was 0-for-9 at winning more than two games at state.
“We just got closer, and they just kept telling us coaches that we were going to make it to Friday,” Speak said. “As a coach, sometimes you even doubt it a little bit because of our past successes and failures there. They were just determined to do it and they put in the practice time, especially Soph and those seniors. They got it done.”
Cerveny’s voice after the state championship loss to state said it all.
“We’ve had a lot of struggles in the past and we always just fought through it,” Cerveny said. “This is no different. Great things are coming for Tiger softball.”
Able to reflect slightly more at her signing day, Cerveny was simply thankful for the journey to championship Friday.
“I love the Tigers. I love all of these girls,” she said. “I’ve been playing with them for so long and to just have it end was really sad. I’ll miss them all, but I’m very thankful for the time I had with them.”
Cerveny signed her letter of intent to play at Nebraska-Omaha, which is a program being rebuilt with a Nebraska-heavy roster and a brand new facility.
“I think she’ll start helping build that program,” Speak said. “She did it for us here at Hastings High. This group of seniors has been around here in the middle of it. I think she can do the same thing at Omaha. She has great leadership qualities and I think if she can get people to follow her work ethic and just her desire to win, I think they can do the right things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.