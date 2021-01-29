Mention the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, and most Tribland residents may think of signature events like the Whoopers and Hoopers basketball tournament, National Night Out, or the Farmers and Ranchers Appreciation Barbecue.
But in the year 2020, the novel coronavirus disease forced most such events to be canceled outright, rescheduled and/or reimagined — along with networking opportunities for the membership like the popular Business After Hours.
Lest you should think it was a quiet year for the chamber, though, think again.
On the contrary, the chamber staff perhaps has never worked as diligently, as intimately or as urgently with large and small businesses throughout the community — disseminating critical, time-sensitive information that for many may have been the difference between surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and closing their doors forever.
“It was insane,” said Mikki Shafer, chamber president, in reflecting on the year gone by — a year that began with business as usual, more or less, but by late March had some local merchants teetering on the brink of financial disaster due to the public health threat and associated restrictions.
For the chamber, one of the first big shocks to the system caused by COVID-19 was the decision to cancel the 39th annual Whoopers and Hoopers basketball tournament in Hastings, which each March draws more than 100 teams for three days of competition on Hastings area hardwoods. The event has been billed as the largest adult 5-on-5 basketball tournament in the Midwest.
The decision to pull the plug on that 2020 tournament was made before COVID-19 was even squarely in focus for many Americans, and when relatively little yet was known about the virus. But Shafer said that while the cancellation may have caught some people by surprise, there was no way the chamber could have responsibly invited basketball players to town from far and wide — especially for games to be played in local school gyms where dangerous germs could have been left behind for children.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize we bring in a ton of people from out of state,” she said.
Meanwhile, however, losing the basketball tournament was the least of the concerns for small businesses that were told they had to take the potentially disastrous step of closing their doors to the public for an indefinite period.
The chamber became a clearinghouse for information on Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the Paycheck Protection Program and other forms of government relief that were established to help businesses survive under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Because timely action was required by businesses wanting to participate, pushing information out to members quickly was essential.
“You had to get it out there,” Shafer said.
At the same time, state-directed health measures were being issued, forcing some businesses to modify their operations or close for the time being. The chamber kept the various kinds of businesses informed about the requirements that would apply to them, and eventually helped supply them with information needed for a safe reopening.
Shafer said some business owners needed technical help figuring out how to submit relief program applications online. And some members were perplexed and frustrated by the whole situation and just needed a sympathetic ear.
For the chamber staff, the effort required all hands on deck — even as employees staggered their office hours to keep occupancy levels low and make sure they kept each other safe.
“I think we did a really good job of breaking it down and answering every phone call that came in,” Shafer said. “It was crazy.”
A write-up in the most recent edition of the chamber’s MemberConnection newsletter provides a long list of actions taken by the group amid the COVID-19 crisis. They include:
- Partnering with the Hastings Economic Development Corp. on the Hastings Gives Back gift card program, which is credited with putting $200,000 back into the community and benefiting more than 90 local businesses
- Creating a gift card portal for local businesses to be able to participate in and sell gift cards online
- Handing out more than 400 gallons of hand sanitizer to help local businesses reopen safely.
- Selling #HastingsStrong T-shirts to raise more than $2,000 to benefit the United Way COVID-19 Fund
- Through the Retail Committee, producing short videos showcasing local restaurants and retailers and letting customers know about new store hours and curbside pick-up and delivery options
- Partnering with local radio station KHAS to provide up-to-date business information
- Sharing weekly menus from local restaurants to support the “Takeout Tuesday” initiative
- Creating a Business Resources page on its website to keep Hastings businesses informed about everything virus-related
- Offering free email blasts for chamber members from March through June to inform the community about hours, products and services
- Through email, sharing links to the applications for loans and grants available to members
To keep up with everything happening in the community related to COVID-19 and provide input, chamber officials participated in Emergency Operations Center meetings with officials from local government, public health and the health care sector. Those meetings started out as daily events and gradually became less frequent.
Meanwhile, chamber officials also were meeting twice weekly with representatives of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other local chambers from across the state to compare notes and share information.
Working with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, the chamber was able to provide free webinars on topics affecting the local business community.
Shafer said that although the effect of the pandemic has varied greatly among local businesses to date, she is proud of the lengths to which businesses have gone to keep employees and customers safe while continuing to serve customers’ needs in the best way possible.
Especially as the holiday season approached, the chamber pushed hard to promote the business community and communicate to shoppers how vital it is to support them.
“We pushed that so much, that you absolutely have to shop local now — that if you aren’t shopping there, they might not be here next year,” Shafer said. “It was a hard push of ‘shop local, shop early, shop safe.’ ”
Thankfully, Shafer said, local residents were receptive to the message — especially at a time when traveling out of town to visit a store had little appeal, and awareness of the “shop local” mantra was at a longtime high.
“There were a lot of businesses that said this was their best Christmas season in three years,” she said — noting that some said the season could have been even better if not for supply chain disruptions that limited the merchandise they were able to have in stock.
While the availability of vaccines is brightening the outlook for the eventual end of the pandemic, the community isn’t out of the woods yet, healthwise or economically. Shafer is unsure when the chamber will be able to resume public events.
The 2021 Whoopers and Hoopers tournament already has been canceled. Currently, the chamber annual meeting, which normally is in February, has been scheduled as an in-person event for April 28. That date remains subject to change, however.
In the meantime, Shafer encourages local residents to continue being kind, respectful and understanding to local businesses and their frontline employees, not knowing what kind of stresses any particular person may be under at a given time — and to follow health regulations to help thwart the spread of the virus.
The chamber will continue to inform and advocate for the business community, she said, and she hopes businesses will continue to see the value of being part of it — not in spite of these challenging times, but precisely because of them.
“We’ve had several of them that actually joined the organization because of the benefits members were receiving,” Shafer said. “It kind of changed how the businesses saw us. It was crazy how many people were watching every single thing we did and participated in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.