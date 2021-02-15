A happy accident led to a four-year relationship and pending nuptials for two Silver Lake graduates.
Having graduated five years apart, Josh Church, 33, and Kayla Timm, 28, didn’t know each other in school. They only started talking to each other maybe five years ago through social media. Then a chance meeting in Madison, Wisconsin, changed everything.
Josh had taken a flight from Omaha to Madison with his brother for a Husker football game in the fall of 2016. While having a little too much fun at the game, Josh lost the wallet he had stashed in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.
Josh only realized it about 10:30 that night as he and his brother were getting supper. At about that same time, Kayla just happened to send him a photo showing herself and a friend in Madison as well.
“I called her up and said, ‘Please tell me you drove here. I’ll do whatever if I can just to get a ride back to Omaha,’ ” Josh said.
Kayla, who was living in Omaha at the time, agreed. She had been in Madison for the game with a co-worker after the two decided that morning to drive up for the game.
“We had a nice ride home with her boss in the back,” Josh said with a laugh.
“Yeah, it was a great first date,” Kayla added. “We had matched on Tinder or whatever but we had never really talked until that trip.”
Soon thereafter the two started dating long distance with Kayla in Omaha and Josh in Hastings.
“It felt like I was driving back from Omaha every single weekend which we’re from here so our whole families are here so good excuse but still,” Kayla said.
Working in sales for an advertising company with offices in Omaha, Kayla spent about two years transitioning to working completely from home before moving to Hastings to be closer to Josh.
“Then two years ago I went full remote. I travel a lot for my job so I was gone two to three days a week pre-COVID,” Kayla said.
The couple now lives together in the Westbrook subdivision where they plan to reside after the wedding.
The couple’s engagement came after a surprise proposal last fall in Nashville disguised as a birthday trip for Kayla’s cousin and best friend. About 15 family members and friends were there when Josh popped the question in front of the Parthenon.
Josh had hired a professional photographer to capture the moment and was texting back and forth with the person when he suggested that the group get a photo in front of the Parthenon as Kayla loves group photos for Christmas cards.
“It was the one time she didn’t want to,” Josh said. “She was like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ And everybody was like, You’re doing it.’ I was like, ‘Seriously, you don’t want a picture?’ and she’s like, ‘Nah, I’m fine.’ ”
In the end, Josh was able to get down on one knee and ask the big question as the photographer captured it all.
“It was really cool,” Kayla said. “We got photos of the actual proposal happening and then the celebrating afterward and some individual pictures of us too.”
Already months into the pandemic, the couple knew planning a wedding during COVID could be a challenge. So Kayla almost immediately found and ordered her dress with assurances it will be here and ready to wear in time for their wedding Dec. 31, 2021.
“We were joking how this is going to be the day of the wedding, blizzard, cold,” Kayla said.
“Hopefully not,” Josh said.
The couple had considered a summer wedding, a destination wedding and about a dozen other scenarios before settling on a wedding in Grand Island with a reception in Hastings.
Kayla plans to continue with her work-from-home position while Josh will continue as an athletic trainer at Hastings College.
