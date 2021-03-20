Becoming a state champion wrestler isn’t easy. In fact, it’s pretty freaking hard. You need to have extreme discipline, an unparalleled work ethic, and the dedication to achieve your goal no matter the cost.
Joseph Hinrichs has exemplified those characteristics on a daily basis, and in doing so has claimed back-to-back gold medals and become the most decorated wrestler in Sutton history. Perhaps one of the reasons he is able to withstand the rigorous demand required of a state champion is because that’s what he wants from his career, one with the United States military.
“When I was little, like a lot of little kids, I was kind of obsessed with the Navy SEALs and that kind of stuff. It kind of related a lot to sports and stuff and wrestling, just learning about the discipline and the dedication to their job. I always admired that a lot, how selfless they were and how obsessed with meeting their goals they were,” said Hinrichs, who is this year’s All-Tribland Wrestler of the Year. “That always hit close to home. That was what first sparked my interest.”
Hinrichs said he’s wanted to join the armed forces since he was a little kid. His grandfather was a mechanic in the Vietnam War, but the two of them never really talked about the possibility of Hinrichs enlisting until well after the Mustangs’ senior showed interest in doing so.
Knowing he wanted to be involved somewhere, it wasn’t until Hinrichs started discussing the options with his employer, a member of the National Guard, that he began seeing the paths available to him.
“(My boss) said based on what I did in high school my resume might be good enough to get into one of the academies. Once he put that out there I started looking into it,” Hinrichs said. “Just reading about West Point and Air Force and the leadership they have, the education you’re getting, I just knew that it would be the best for me to be a good officer in the military, especially because I thought I had a good enough resume that I thought I should go for it.
“After talking to people, they basically said if you can get into it it’s an amazing opportunity that you’ll never regret. “
Good news came just this week, as Hinrichs received notice that he had been accepted into the Air Force Academy. While he’s still waiting to hear back from the United States Military Academy West Point. Hinrichs said his preference has gone back and forth between the two institutions. If he goes to Air Force, he’s hoping to become a specialist as a warfare combat rescue officer; should he end up at West Point, he’ll pursue becoming a Ranger.
Regardless of which route he takes, he’ll benefit from having already experienced dedicating himself to a diligent regimen as a wrestler. There were times early in his career where Hinrichs’ hard work just didn’t seem like it was coming to fruition. But he persisted and started reaping the benefits of a work ethic that was rivaled by very few.
“As a freshman, I did pretty well at wrestling but I didn’t meet my goals, and at football that year, I was an average underclassman,” Hinrichs said. “It was pretty demoralizing to see people around you that you think you’re better than or maybe you work harder than them, and they’re still doing better than you. It was demoralizing, but three years later now — and the time goes by so quickly — I realize the work I put in during those underclassman years when I was a freshman and sophomore may be stuff that doesn’t seem very important but it’s what puts you where you are when you’re a senior.
“I’m extremely grateful for my younger self not giving up and going to as many camps and practices and spending as much time in the weight room as possible.”
That dedication led to Hinrichs becoming a leader on football team that finished as state runner-ups, three state wrestling medals — including two gold medals — and the all-time record in career wins as a wrestler in Sutton history.
After winning his first state title, Hinrichs found he was consumed by the journey to become a champion as much as winning the gold medal itself. He found himself focusing on being better on a daily basis.
“In my earlier years, I was always motivated by my dream (of becoming champion). But, as I went further along my journey, and especially this year when I had already achieved that, it became more about the journey itself and the process. I became addicted to putting in the work and, day after day, putting in the work to be the best,” he said. “Now, I’ve kind of transitioned from the point of working towards something to just working and putting in the effort and time into the craft.”
Hinrichs said his training became more calculated, especially after suffering his first loss of the season after going 30-0. He said the defeat forced him to study his weaknesses more and correct the little things he did wrong. Not just in the match he lost; this became a constant process the remainder of the season.
Perfecting his craft took a toll on Hinrichs. He said he needed the support from coaches, friends and family to get through the obstacles that filled his journey.
“Especially when it gets close to districts, I almost get lost in the past and obsess so much that it’s hard to come back to reality. All day I’m just thinking about wrestling and what I need to do to get better and get prepared,” he said. “Having friends and family there is really what I need to enjoy the moments of the journey, because that’s as important as the journey itself. Especially when things aren’t going well. After I lost my match, that was a pretty big hit. Having family to pick you up and dust you off, that was huge.”
Hinrichs’ family was present at the state meet at the CHI Health Center, and few made their presence known more than his youngest brother Connor, who could often be seen leaning on the rail in the front row of the lower bowl cheering on Joseph.
Hinrichs said he’s very close to his three brothers. He’s starting to see the impact he’s made on wrestlers around Connor’s age, as Joseph helps out with Sutton’s youth program. Witnessing the impact he’s made in their lives is just another reward for all of the countless hours of hard work he’s put in, and it’s a testament to the way he’s carried himself as wrestler and as a person.
“I can see the change of how motivated the kids are and how passionate they are,” he said. “I’ll make a comment on technique or ways they can improve stuff, and the look in their eyes of how excited they are to wrestle and get better at wrestling and one day achieve their goals. It’s pretty humbling.”
