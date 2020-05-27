CLAY CENTER — Charges have been filed against a a 45-year-old Lincoln man involved in a pair of shooting incidents with Tribland area law enforcement officers in April.
Wesley Blessing faces two counts of attempted assault on an officer, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for an incident on April 14. In a second case, Blessing has been charged with attempted assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on April 16.
The charges were filed in Clay County Court on May 20. An initial appearance in court on the cases has set for June 9 at 10 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman came into the Hastings Police Department on April 14 and told a detective that Blessing had held her against her will and assaulted her over three days in Adams County.
Officers also determined that Blessing had absconded from parole and multiple warrants had been issued for his arrest.
According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website, Blessing had been on parole from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln where he had been serving a 23- to 42-year sentence for burglary, second-degree arson and theft by taking in Gage County. His sentence began in 2007, and he was released on parole Dec. 26, 2018.
The alleged victim reported that she had left Blessing at an abandoned rural farmhouse in Clay County and he was armed with a 9mm handgun.
HPD contacted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies located the farmhouse on April 14. When officers were starting to enter the location, Blessing yelled that he was armed and fired a shot from inside the building. Deputies told Blessing to surrender and not make things worse, but he refused.
Blessing allegedly fired another shot and deputies took cover, at which point Blessing started running from the scene. Deputies gave chase, and Blessing reportedly fired two or three more shots at deputies. Deputies returned fire. Blessing continued running, and the deputies lost sight of him.
Authorities then launched a manhunt to find Blessing, calling in deputies from Adams, Hamilton, Fillmore and Nuckolls counties to assist, as well as support from the Nebraska State Patrol. Residents were asked to shelter in place until Blessing could be apprehended.
On April 16, a deputy sheriff responded to a 911 call that Blessing was in Deweese, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The deputy found Blessing with a handgun in downtown Deweese. Eyewitnesses saw Blessing fire at the deputy, who returned fire and wounded the suspect.
Troopers and other law enforcement officers arrived soon after to render medical aid. Blessing was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare, then transported to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Attempted assault on an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
