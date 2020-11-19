JUNIATA — Cheesy Potato Bites are Marge Drake’s go-to dish for a variety of occasions.
“Sometimes it’s with hotdogs or hamburgers, or, it’s a side dish, so when you’re watching a ballgame or something,” she said.
Cheesy Potato Bites are the appetizer winner for the Hastings Tribune’s 2020 All Seasons Cooking cookbook.
The Juniata woman likes to have appetizers on hand.
“I enjoy food to snack on while I’m watching TV, or playing cards — something like that,” Drake said.
She found the recipe about a year ago with her granddaughter.
“She’s always trying new dishes,” she said. “She’s got a young family and she’s always wanting something different just for them.”
Drake said she is the same way.
“I just like to be somebody that tries new food and not stay on the same old pattern all the time,” she said.
Cheesy Potato Bites include a few different bold flavors, including sharp cheddar cheese, Colby-Monterey jack cheese and grated Parmesan cheese.
“I like cheese, I like cheesy potatoes,” Drake said.
Among other ingredients, the recipe also includes crumbled cooked bacon and chopped green onions.
Drake has submitted recipes to the All Seasons Cooking cookbook for years, and is known throughout Tribland for her contributions to the Tribune’s annual cookbook. She said she receives a lot of compliments for her recipes.
Every year Drake enters dozens of recipes credited to dozens of her friends and family from across the country, with most of the recipes handwritten by Drake herself.
“If I find a good recipe I like to share it,” she said.
Cheesy Potato Bites
3 cups mashed potatoes
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
3/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2 ounces Colby-Monterey jack cheese, cut into 2 dozen 1/2-inch cubes
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 large eggs, beaten
Oil for deep frying
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, shredded cheese, bacon and onions. Divide into 2 dozen 1/4-cup portions. Shape each portion around a cheese cube to cover completely, forming a ball. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 30 minutes.
In a shallow bowl, mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.
Place eggs in a separate bowl.
Dip balls in egg, then in crumb mixture, patting to adhere.
In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry potato balls, a few at a time, until golden, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
