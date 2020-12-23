Sutton, Nebraska, resident Cheryl A. Figi, 75, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be Sunday, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. The casket will be closed for public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton P.E.O. B.H. Chapter, Sutton Scholarship Foundation, or the Federated Church in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
Cheryl was born August 1, 1945, in Lincoln, NE. She was adopted as an infant by Clayton and Ruth (Thomas) England of rural Harvard. In her youth, she was baptized and confirmed in the Saronville United Methodist Church. She graduated from Harvard High School in 1963 and received her Bachelor of Arts from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Upon graduating, she was united in marriage to Fred Figi and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2015.
Cheryl began her teaching career as an English teacher at Sutton Public Schools and later at Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield. An active member of her community, she belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and PEO, served on countless church boards and volunteered her time wherever there was a need. Cheryl was passionate about her three children and seven grandchildren. When not attending her grandchildren’s events, she could be found reading, playing bridge, cooking and baking. She was well known all over the United States for baking Springerle cookies, having sold dozens upon dozens to over 30 states.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Jonathan Figi, Phillip (Kara) Figi, and Meredith (Brandon) Smith; six grandchildren, Claire, Madalyn, Reagan, Luke, Morgan and Myles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry; husband, Fred; and grandson, Korbin.
