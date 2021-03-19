About 75 students from Hastings Middle School, Adams Central and Sandy Creek gathered Friday at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings for the annual chess tournament sponsored by Educational Service Unit No. 9.
The competition was divided into three grade divisions: third and fourth grades (Division 1), fifth and sixth grades (Division 2) and seventh through ninth grades (Division 3).
Winners were as follow:
Division 1: Joel Skalka, Sandy Creek, first; Bo Petr, Sandy Creek, second; Charlie Shaw, Sandy Creek, third
Division 2: Lionardo Vasquez, Hastings Middle School, first; John Skalka, Sandy Creek, second; Jude Johnson, Adams Central, third
Division 3: Matthew Beyer, Adams Central, first; Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, second; Jonah Snell, Adams Central, third
