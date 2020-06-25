CHESTER — Plans are under way for a socially distanced community celebration Saturday on the weekend usually earmarked for Chesterfest here.
This year's celebration will focus on automobiles, as participants are encouraged to "Rev Up the Good Life" at Chester Car Fest.
The Great Chester Road Rally is planned for 4-7 p.m. and starts downtown. The rally will be followed by the Cruise Chester downtown cruise from 7-9 p.m. and a fireworks show at the ballfield at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be sponsored by Kleveland's Legendary Fireworks and Western National Bank.
A registration fee will be charged for the road rally. Hamburger meals will be available for purchase during the cruise event.
Participants in Saturday's events are asked to observe all social distancing regulations and guidelines related to public health concerns. The Chester Community Club made a decision back in May to forgo Chesterfest in its usual format this year due to the ongoing issues with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Proceeds from Saturday will be used for ballfield improvements.
