Lawrence, Nebraska, resident Chester J. Kohmetscher, 93, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home in Lawrence.
Rosary will be Thursday, November 12, at 8 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 13, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey American Legion Post #45 of Lawrence, will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, from 3-9 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
