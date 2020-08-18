When Adam Story joined the Hastings Police Department 25 years ago, the call volume for the department was lower, in part due to the lower number of cellphones.
“Cellphones weren’t a thing in 1995,” he said. “A lot of what you did was traffic and being proactive on DUIs. We didn’t get the amount of calls to the police department that we do now.”
Story marked his 25th anniversary with the agency on Friday. He has risen through the ranks to become chief of the department.
He was first introduced to the Hastings Police Department in 1994 when he came to complete a 300-hour internship for school. The Broken Bow native had graduated from Kearney High School in 1991 and went on to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to study criminal justice.
While taking college classes, Story worked part time in the law enforcement field. He worked with the Kearney Police Department as a community service officer as well as a member of the jail staff with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
During his internship at the HPD, officers suggested Story apply for an open position in the department even though he was still in college. Since the hiring process takes nearly a year, Story applied and was offered a job months later. He started working with the HPD on Aug. 14, 1995.
Story was one semester short of finishing his bachelor’s degree at UNK but didn’t want to take classes while on his probationary time in his new job so he withdrew from classes. Once his probation time ended, Story enrolled in classes that worked with his schedule and finished his degree in 1999.
He started out as a patrol officer until 1998 when he was assigned to a Tri-Cities federal drug task force for about three years. After that, he moved into the investigation division. Story was promoted to sergeant in 2003 and then was promoted to captain in 2006.
He had applied to become chief in 2012, but the position went to Pete Kortum instead. After Kortum retired in 2017, Story applied again and was selected as chief.
“It’s been amazing to have worked in about every position in the agency,” Story said. “I’ve been given a lot of opportunities.”
As the call volume increased over the years, Story said officers had to take on more responsibility. Officers found themselves on the front lines dealing with mental health illness. Reports of domestic violence increased. Officers were asked to be involved in schools.
In order to be prepared for the plethora of situations in which officers found themselves, the training protocols have increased and include techniques to de-escalate a situation in addition to the training in use of force.
“We have a lot more comprehensive training that takes place in our agency now,” Story said.
Another vast change over the years has been in the field of technology. Now, officers have access to ever-increasing data to help provide services with higher quality as well as quantity. As people use new devices for criminal activity, officers turn to similar products to thwart those efforts and investigate cyber crime.
“Technology is a big thing,” he said. “There’s a lot with technology that has changed, too.”
Under Story’s watch, the department updated its body camera systems and storage as a way to improve transparency.
HPD added GPS mapping for police vehicles so that dispatchers can see each officer’s location to be able to assign calls based on proximity. The data can be used to develop patrol patterns so officers can pay more attention to areas of town with more criminal activity.
The department also has been working to increase opportunities for officers to interact with the community, with event such as National Night Out, providing Secret Santa gifts and a Shop With a Cop campaign where children purchased family gifts with the help of an officer.
Such interactions are important to foster goodwill in the community. Without the public’s trust, Story said it would be difficult to police a community.
He is thankful to live in a community that supports the police department, especially in light of conflicts between citizens and police departments across the nation.
He attributes the good relationship between the public and police in Hastings to the work of the officers in the department.
“They do things that make the agency very respected,” Story said. “Being a part of that is important.”
