“Inopportune.”
Hastings Five Points Bank head coach Kevin Asher described his team’s season-ending losses as such after watching his potent offense get shut out for the first time all summer.
A pair of very similar ballgames ended 1-0 Tuesday night at Duncan Field. The Chiefs were on the wrong side of the scoreboard both times against Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank.
“You stay around this game long enough, it always brings out something that you don’t see very dang often,” Asher said. “I never would have thought I’d see this team get shut out for 14 straight innings.”
There was a good enough reason the Chief bats were largely silent, though.
Norfolk’s pitching staff — mainly the arms of Dylan Rodgers and Jaden Driscoll — was outstanding. The pair of starters were responsible for hurling 13 of the 14 scoreless frames.
“(It was) very, very good pitching,” Asher said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to the guys at Norfolk… They lived on the edge. We had guys in scoring position a lot, but, man, they pitched out of it. They really got the opportune out when they needed it.”
Dylan Rodgers controlled game one through six innings. Once his team provided him a lead in the top of the first, his right arm did the rest. Carter Faltys finished it for him, earning the save.
Rodgers dodged more trouble than Driscoll had to in the nightcap, stranding 11 Chiefs. None of the Chiefs’ seven hits in the contest could produce a run off of him, either.
Driscoll was more stringent, permitting just three hits — two in the final inning — and stranding four Chiefs.
In both games, Hastings was primed to crack the scoreboard, specifically in the final half of the seventh inning where runners awaited at second and third each time. But Norfolk’s defense prevailed.
Jacob Shaw’s two-out grounder up the middle in game one, which would have at least tied the game had it snuck through, was scooped up by Norfolk’s shortstop, who threw him out.
Jake Schroeder’s hard liner, also with two outs, in game two was laced right to the left fielder.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to (Norfolk), they didn’t make any mistakes on any balls we hit hard,” Asher said. “The ball Schroeder hit was stung. If it’s six feet either way, it’s by the left fielder.”
The Chiefs’ one-run deficit — and demise — in game one was the result of a leadoff walk to the very first Norfolk batter of the game. Two batters later, a one-out RBI single by Ryland Bates proved to be the game-winner, scoring Brett O’Brien.
Rodgers’ second of only two strikeouts in his outing slammed the door on the Chiefs’ most promising opportunity, which came in the fifth when they loaded the bases.
Against Faltys in the seventh, Gabe Conant drew a leadoff walk and later advanced to second on a wild pitch during Mike Boeve’s at bat. Boeve was intentionally walked after the fact to avoid the threat of his bat in a 2-1 hitter’s count. JT Cafferty flew out, which allowed Conant to tag up to third and Boeve snagged second during Shaw’s at bat.
Norfolk manufactured its only run of game two in the third inning. O’Brien’s one-out single scored Colby Mrsny, who doubled before him.
Before Schroeder’s lineout to end the doubleheader, Cafferty and Shaw tallied back-to-back hits for the Chiefs.
“We just couldn’t string anything together,” Asher said. “We were going to (play) small ball a little bit but we just never got the right opportunity and never had the right person at the plate at the right time.”
Hastings’ pitching was equally impressive all evening.
Despite the first-inning run Cafferty allowed in game one, the Hastings right-hander was lights out the rest of the way through his four subsequent innings. He struck out five batters and surrendered just two hits. Laif Hultine hurled two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.
Shaw finished five innings and racked up five K’s in game two. Boeve threw the final two halves, punching out three.
“Gosh darn it,” Asher said,” our kids fought hard.”
The Chiefs finish the pandemic-shortened season 25-8, with no postseason to look forward to.
“There’s a lot of people that we have to thank for allowing baseball in Hastings to exist this summer,” Asher said. “That was probably the toughest season I’ve had.”
In between games, Hastings honored its senior class with a ceremony on the field. It’s a group of 12 that has accomplished so much together, including advancing to the final day of the Mid-South regional tournament last August.
Eight of the 12 players have the option to play another season of American Legion based on their birthday.
“They’re going to have a ton of memories,” Asher said. “The one thing they did do is they fought through one of the weirdest situations that we’ve seen in our country’’s history. They came out here and were great teammates and really battled for each other.”
Game one
NOR……..................…………100 000 0 — 1 3 1
FPB…...................……………000 000 0 — 0 7 0
W — Dylan Rodgers. L — JT Cafferty.
Game two
NOR….........................………..001 000 0 — 1 6 0
FPB…..........................………..000 000 0 — 0 3 1
W — Jaden Driscoll. L — Jacob Shaw.
2B — N, Colby Mrsny.
