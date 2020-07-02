Three days straight, three doubleheaders. That kind of schedule is sure to do any team in.
Hastings Five Points Bank didn’t crack, though.
Despite a disappointing loss Wednesday night at Norfolk, the Chiefs (12-3) rebounded with a pair of convincing wins over Columbus Cornerstone at Duncan Field Thursday evening.
Five Points took game one 12-4 in come-from-behind fashion and dominated a “competitive” game two 7-0 with stellar pitching on both sides of the diamond.
The sweep meant Five Points finished a grueling six-game week 5-1. They did so against solid pitching, which is something head coach Kevin Asher said his team hadn’t done well yet this summer.
“Tonight we faced two really good pitchers, and we waited for our pitch, fouled some stuff off to get to our pitch and put the ball in play a lot,” Asher said.
The Chiefs have lacked a “competitive desire to put someone away,” Asher added.
But that wasn’t the case Thursday. When FPB needed to step on the throttle, it did just that.
Mike Boeve ensured a victory in the nightcap by clearing the bases with a three-run triple in the Chiefs’ half of the sixth to put Five Points up 6-0. Boeve’s hit three-hopped the bricks in left-center field — the opposite field for a left-handed hitter like himself. Third-base coach Brooks Asher was waving him in to try for an inside-the-park home run, but Boeve stopped at third.
“That was all my fault right there, I messed up,” Boeve said with a laugh.
Boeve wasn’t expecting the ball to carry like it did with how persistent the wind was blowing in from center.
“I wasn’t really trying to hit the ball in the air that well. Right when I hit it I thought it was going to just hang up there and get caught, but it just kept carrying,” he said.
Boeve scored on the next pitch anyway after a pinch-hit single by Brayden Mackey, then finished the game on the mound by throwing his second inning in relief of Braden Kalvelage.
Kalvelage lasted five innings and surrendered just one hit. He struck out two.
In game one, JT Cafferty earned the win on the mound with his 4 1/3 inning effort. He struck out two but walked six and allowed five hits.
“When you get deep into a week like we are, we’re kind of at the back end of our staff,” Asher said. “To have JT throw the way he did, we knew he’d be competitive — sometimes too competitive, he’s learning how to pitch — but he did a great job of getting us to Gabe (Conant).
“Kalvelage had not played this week because of a SI joint that’s been coming out when he swings. So we just needed him on the mound in game two to compete and he competed hard for us and then Mike (Boeve) finished it for us.
“Our pitching staff is pretty good when we go 1-through-7.”
Rob Foote broke the ice in game two by scoring Jake Shaw on a groundout. Foote was responsible for Five Points’ second run of the night when he singled through the right side in the third inning and again scored Shaw. Conant made it 3-0 Chiefs by driving in Macrae Huyser in the same frame, capping a two-out rally.
Columbus left eight men on base in the nightcap. No runner made it past second base against either Kalvelage or Boeve.
Huyser finished 3-for-3 with a double. Shaw and Boeve each had two hits.
Columbus had to swallow a tough pill in the opener after leading 4-2 going into the bottom of the fourth. Five Points Bank poured on seven runs off of five hits to take a commanding 9-4 lead.
Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Chiefs finished the game off, putting the mercy rule into effect with three runs on two hits and an error by Columbus.
Before Jacob Schroeder drilled a ball that rolled up the third baseman’s arm and into the outfield that scored the winning run in Cafferty, Conant wore a pitch to begin the fifth and Boeve perfectly executed a hit and run through the left side. Then Cafferty brought them both home with a single.
Laif Hultine was 3-for-4 in the contest with a run scored and RBI. Boeve was also 3-for-4, scoring twice and driving in one run. Shaw singled twice and scored once.
Columbus’ Connor Dush kept Hastings mostly quiet in the first three innings he threw. Aside from the two runs he permitted in the second, Dush stranded five baserunners — four of which were in scoring position for the Chiefs.
Columbus erased it’s 2-0 deficit in the third with three runs on two hits. Connor Zrust had a 2-run single in the inning.
But Five Points maintained its focus and competitiveness, which led to the Chiefs pulling it out.
“After losing the second game of the doubleheader (Wednesday) we knew we had to come out with some enthusiasm and some energy,” Boeve said. “Luckily, we kept it throughout game one and game two.”
Five Points Bank is off until July 8, which will bring some much needed rest. The Chiefs will host North Platte then in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
“We stacked this week up,” Asher said. “We’ll rest some arms, use it as an all-star beak, so to say, and come back and finish up the season. It’ll go fast, I told the kids they’ve got to have a burning desire to finish this thing up.”
Game one
COL…........……..….003 10x x — 4 5 2
FPB…….......……020 73x x — 12 14 3
W — JT Cafferty. L — Connor Dush.
2B — H, Mike Boeve. C, Colin Flyr.
Game two
COL...........................000 000 0 — 0 4 0
FPB.........................010 204 x — 7 11 0
W — Braden Kalvelage. L — Cole Wilcox.
2B — H, Laif Hultine, Macrae Huyser.
3B — H, Mike Boeve.
