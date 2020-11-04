Chris Shade and four incumbent members of the Hastings Board of Education — Jim Boeve, Sharon Behl Brooks, Brent Gollner and Laura Schneider — won four-year terms on the board in Tuesday’s general election.
According to unofficial results in the race from the Adams County Clerk’s Office, Schneider had 5,774 votes, Boeve had 5,429 votes, Brooks had 5,403 votes, Gollner had 5,353 votes and Shade had 4,640 votes. Rod Goodin, who also ran for the board, received 4,160 votes.
Boeve, Gollner and Schneider all were elected to a fourth term. Brooks was elected to a second term.
Shade was a public school teacher for eight years, six of which were at Hastings Public Schools as an instrumental music instructor and band director. He has lived in Hastings for 22 years.
Shade owns Shade’s Classic Cars, 1016 S. Burlington Ave., which services, restores and sells Corvairs.
He and his wife, Stephanie, were both music teachers in Hastings. They have eight children ranging from 21 to 2 years old.
While the Shades have homeschooled their children since 2009, the family has been involved with Hastings Public Schools with children involved in the district’s 18- to 21-year-old program as well as Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program that takes place entirely at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Schneider is an owner-agent of a State Farm Insurance Agency at 410 N. Minnesota Ave.
Boeve is registrar at Hastings College and formerly served as the college’s baseball coach. He has served as board president for the last eight years.
Brooks initially ran for the school board not long after retiring from her position as a Hastings College professor of journalism. When teaching at Hastings College, she sent students to public meetings such as those of the school board.
Gollner is a pharmacist and owns the two Keith’s Pharmacy locations in Hastings with his wife, Patty.
Goodin was the director of rehabilitation at Mary Lanning hospital for 17 years. For the last seven years he has worked as a physical therapist in home health.
