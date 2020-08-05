PROSSER — Concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have kept the telephone ringing right into August at Christ Lutheran School near here, with many parents still searching for the best educational option for their children this fall.
As of earlier this week, the parochial school’s enrollment for in-person classes in first grade through fourth grade already had hit maximum, and a limited number of slots remained available for students in fifth through eighth grades.
The school, which has a rural Juniata address, serves students in preschool through eighth grade.
“Maximum enrollment for our whole facility would be 100, and right now we’re at 86,” Principal Doug Eisele said in an interview Tuesday.
Now, the school has added another option for families who might prefer that their children take lessons at home for the time being, yet still be part of a school community.
Eisele said the school is implementing the program under a contract with Abeka, a firm based in Pensacola, Florida, allowing students to receive their academic instruction through livestream, then submit their work to Christ Lutheran for grading.
Abeka is affiliated with Pensacola Christian College and serves Christian homeschool families and growing Christian schools.
While the instruction from Abeka would be available in real time, the lessons also would be archived, allowing students to “attend” class at whatever time of day their families were available to support them in their studies.
“The parents will still act as a proctor like in a homeschool setting,” Eisele said.
The students would be fully fledged students of Christ Lutheran and would receive their instruction in religion directly from the local school via the internet, he said. The students also would be invited to come to the school one or two afternoons per week for specials like art, music and physical education if they wished.
Eisele said Christ Lutheran isn’t trying to use COVID-19 as a pretext for poaching students from other school systems. Rather, he said, the school just wants to respond to community needs and is happy it can provide families with another Christian schooling option.
“For over a month we’ve had families call us asking, ‘Is there any way your school would consider doing a learning-at-home plan?’ ” Eisele said.
As soon as he announced the program was available recently, he almost immediately had five families registered to participate, he said.
Christ Lutheran will start the fall semester on Aug. 12. The sign-up deadline for the remote learning program is this coming Monday, Aug. 10.
Families would commit to the program for one semester and then could re-evaluate their options for attending school in person at Christ Lutheran or elsewhere, Eisele said.
Eisele attributes the extra interest in Christ Lutheran this year to families’ unease about sending their children back to school amid the pandemic and what restrictions they might face for the sake of community health and safety.
With these concerns in mind, he said, a small school may have added appeal, even though many health and safety measures still will be necessary there.
According to the school’s reopening policy posted online, students and staff will be required to wear masks to school each day until after they have had their temperature taken and been admitted to class, and will be required to wear the masks in all common areas throughout the day.
Eisele said extra social distancing and cleaning measures will be among the school’s other precautions.
He expressed solidarity with the leaders of other Hastings area schools trying to navigate uncertain times and said he appreciates the efforts of Educational Service Unit No. 9 to be of assistance to all.
“Every school is trying to figure out what its plan is for dealing with COVID,” Eisele said.
For more information call the school at 402-744-4991 or visit christjuniata.org.
