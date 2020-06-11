Solo art show
A reception will take place Saturday evening at Gallery On Lincoln Ave for the work of Christopher Goedert.
The Hastings native currently works as an art teacher in Kansas.
“Art, History, and Story” is Goedert’s first solo show. The show includes several drawings, paintings, prints, and ceramic pieces.
The reception will be 6-7:30 p.m. in the gallery at 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
Goedert’s work will be displayed in the gallery the next four weekends.
The gallery is open 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Unemployment claims
LINCOLN — Nebraska saw another decrease in new unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus but the number is still well above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data released Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported 4,697 new claims in Nebraska during the week that ended June 6. It’s down from the 5,082 that were received the previous week.
The highest number of weekly claims filed during coronavirus pandemic was 26,539 during during the week that ended April 4.
Nebraska’s unemployment soared during the pandemic along with the rest of the country due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions that forced the closure of many businesses. The restrictions are in place to try to keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals with patients.
Man driving farm tractor killed in crash
DUBOIS — A Kansas man has died in a crash on a Nebraska highway involving the man’s farm tractor and a semitrailer, authorities in southeastern Nebraska said.
The crash happened Monday on Nebraska Highway 50 south of DuBois, near the Kansas state line, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Investigators said Arden Bredemeier, 86, of Sabetha, Kansas, was driving a farm tractor north on the highway when he tried to turn into a private drive and and was hit by a southbound semitrailer.
The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about two hours. Pawnee County Attorney Jennifer Ladman said no charges are expected in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.