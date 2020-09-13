A lot has changed for the annual Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd book sale, but not interest in the event.
The church held its 18th and final book sale Saturday afternoon.
Dianne Mullins, coordinator of this year’s book sale, said the church’s health ministry team originally started the event. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd doesn’t have a health ministry team anymore.
“So that changed the whole dynamic of it,” Mullins said. “And we had a lot of books we didn’t want to leave in the basement again over the winter. It’s getting harder and harder for us to manage the book sale. At this point we just decided we would move on to a different ministry.”
The book sale became a beloved event throughout the community.
“This has been just a wonderful event for the community,” she said. “Maybe someone else will decide they want to take it over, and that would be fine.”
The book sale means a lot to Phyllis Hawes of Hastings, who doesn’t attend Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
“I’ve come to the book sale every year for many years,” she said.
She appreciates the variety.
“There’s so many different things you can look for, and I like that,” Hawes said, standing by the fiction section. “I’ve always enjoyed coming here. Everybody was so nice and helpful, and I’ve found good things.”
The church started the book sale to generate extra money to support its programs, including outside speakers.
Books are donated by church attendees, but also from others in the community, as well.
“They know we do it every year,” Mullins said. “They know this is a place where they can bring books.”
Because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, this year’s book sale took place in the church parking lot. The event is typically held inside.
“We hated not to have that, but obviously we couldn’t do it,” she said.
The church still is closed and has had drive-in services.
Pat Siemers and Lou Woods were among church attendees helping with the book sale. Siemers said the event was going well.
“The weather’s been good, and we’ve had a lot of good volunteers,” she said.
There was a good turnout Saturday, but that’s nothing new.
“This is our 18th year, and we’ve always had a good turnout,” Siemers said. “That’s why we’ve kept doing it.”
Mullins was grateful for a sunny and breezy afternoon, and grateful for the community’s response for the book sale over the last 18 years.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “It’s something the congregation pulls together on. It’s just a way to open our church to others.”
