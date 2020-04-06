While Palm Sunday processions are nothing unusual, the people of one Hastings congregation took their worship into the streets in a new way this year on a Palm Sunday that set a new standard for peculiarity.
Prevented as all Tribland congregations were from meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of First Presbyterian Church drove their vehicles in a rolling procession that stopped for prayer in several locations around the city.
The procession was part of a Palm Sunday service that included petitions for a time of national and global crisis, as well as traditional and new hymns and anthems accompanied on organ, piano and trumpet.
About 75 vehicles were part of the procession from the city parking lot west of the Hastings Public Library; to a parking lot at Mary Lanning Healthcare; to the lot outside Tractor Supply Co., Dunham Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree on Osborne Drive East; to the parking area west of Hastings Senior High School at 14th Street and Saunders Avenue; and back to parking lots near the church at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Many in the procession waved palm fronds inside their vehicles or out their windows or sunroofs, or rolled the windows up on the palms so they could dance in the breeze. They were directed to remain in their vehicles at all times, and even were discouraged from visiting through open vehicle windows.
Meanwhile, a total of just nine people, including clergy and musicians, were inside the sanctuary of the locked church leading the service, which was broadcast live on the radio and streamed in real time on the internet.
Congregation members and others were able to participate from their vehicles or from home, even partaking of communion using elements they had picked up outside the church ahead of time or found in their own kitchens. The arrangement was approved for the special circumstance by the congregation’s denomination, the Presbyterian Church (USA).
“Gentle Redeemer, there is no lockdown on your blessing and no quarantine on your grace,” prayed the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor, during the communion service.
On Palm Sunday, Christians commemorate Jesus’ triumphant arrival in Jerusalem, where he was greeted as a hero by crowds who laid branches on the ground ahead of him as a sign of honor. Within days, however, the people had turned against Jesus, and he was put to death by crucifixion.
On this Palm Sunday, with social distancing restrictions in place to help protect public health, those participating in the First Presbyterian church service prayed for all those facing special challenges amid the novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
At the city parking lot, they prayed for governments and leaders. At Mary Lanning, they prayed for health care workers and the sick. Outside the businesses on Osborne Drive East, the prayers were for workers and businesses facing hardship during the economic turmoil caused by the health crisis.
Outside the high school, participants prayed for teachers and students in a time when in-person classes have been canceled and most formal education has moved to online or other remote means of delivery.
Palm Sunday opens Holy Week, which also includes the solemn observances of Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) and Good Friday. Easter Sunday, April 12, promises to be another unusual day in the life of the church, celebrating resurrection with social distancing still in full force.
Prior to communion, Allen-Pickett lamented the congregation’s inability to gather physically but urged all Christians to remember their unity and God’s goodness even in difficult times.
“We are united today as recipients of God’s grace, and we will share a sign and symbol of that grace,” he said.
