With development planned nearby on the site of the former Imperial Mall, the city of Hastings is updating airport zoning regulations for the first time in 12 years as well as adhering to 8-year-old Nebraska statutes.
Members of the Hastings Planning Commission voted 6-0 during their meeting on Tuesday to recommend that the Hastings City Council amend city code pertaining to airport zoning regulations, location boundaries zones, and height restrictions.
Commissioners Michelle Lewis, Greg Sinner, Willis Hunt, Marshall Gaines, LaDaun Schoenhals and Ann Hinton were present.
That portion of the city code was last updated in 2009.
The city is acting in response to the Airport Zoning Act, in Nebraska statute, which last was updated in 2013.
“We need to catch our city code up to follow the state statute,” Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said.
The state statute requires that the creation or establishment of airport hazards be prevented to the greatest extent legally possible.
“That’s why we wanted to mirror what we have in the statute, because that’s what’s handed down to the municipalities, specifically,” Parnell-Rowe said.
The statute establishes dimensions and height thresholds for airports.
The new description of the transition zone was cut significantly to now state it extends outward at a right angle to the runway centerline and upward.
The height was described as the height above the plane’s forming transition slope. Now it starts at the height limit of the adjacent approach zone or operation zone and ends at a height of 150 feet above the highest elevation for both instrument and visual runways.
The turning zone remained three miles, but the description of where three miles was figured from changed slightly. Instead of using the nearest points along the airport property lines, it is now calculated using corners of the operation zone of each runway and connecting adjacent arcs with tangent lines.
The airport has both visual and instrumental runways.
The airport layout plan was added to the state statute and referenced multiple times. That previously wasn’t in city code.
The Airport Layout Plan and the Hastings Airport Airspace Maps were on file with the city clerk at all times. Now those resources are available on the city website. Both are located in document central for the Development Services Department.
A document central is being developed on the airport webpage.
Building permits that would be affected due to height would not be approved until airport zoning was approved.
The new language also adds the airport advisory board to the code.
Hunt requested the city seek approval from the aeronautics department within the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the changes.
Parnell-Rowe said the city’s consultant contacted the aeronautics department as part of his review of the changes.
Hunt requested the city’s communication with the state be direct.
The zoning area that addresses airport height control is a wedge that increases in length, from three miles to 10 miles. The widest point of the wedge is three miles wide.
City Attorney Clint Schukei said he thought the increase in length was in response to cellphone towers and wind turbines.
Those wedges extend into neighboring jurisdictions: Adams, Clay, Hall and Hamilton counties.
Schukei said Adams County does have airport zoning regulations. Airport Manager Deb Bergmann will contact other counties.
Parnell-Rowe said Adams County Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery told her she thought the city already updated its airport zoning regulations. Parnell-Rowe said it is her understanding her predecessor Don Threewitt, who worked for the city from April 2017 to December 2019, planned to update the regulations before leaving to become planning manager for Larimer County in Colorado.
The city previously had been without a director of development services since 2008.
The definitions Parnell-Rowe read on Tuesday are the same for adjacent jurisdictions.
“What we’re called to do to enforce those provisions of the 2013 act are pretty clear,” Schukei said. “I think we’ve got that in there. We just need to be vigilant to make sure the other folks that have zoning jurisdiction are also being diligent and vigilant in regards to that.”
Parnell-Rowe said the city’s zoning changes could be tweaked later on, if needed.
“What we have right now (in current code) is certainly not perfect, and we have some development cases that are coming down the pipeline, and it is very important that this occur,” she said.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Unanimously recommended approval of a plan modification to Redevelopment Area No. 7, Redline Properties, for a 7,000-square foot-speculative building just west of Osborne Drive East between 24th and 26th street — separate from but next to the existing Redline Properties building. The use of tax-increment financing is an integral part of the development plan and reportedly is necessary to make the project financially feasible.
— Unanimously recommended approval of a plan modification to Redevelopment Area No. 1, Brant Rentals LLC, 731 W Second St., for Units 3-6 of Central Block Condominium. The request is for an additional $100,000 in tax-increment financing — from $250,000 to $350,000 for unexpected costs associated with the condominium request.
— Unanimously recommended approval of a zoning change for Schardt Family Partnership, LTD, Lots One, Two, and Three, Block Four, Assembly of God Second Subdivision at the southeast corner of 33rd Street and Fisherman Lane, from “R-3, Multiple Family Residential” to “C-O, Commercial Office Non-Retail” and to amend the Official Zoning District Map. The zoning change would allow for a planned 10,000-square-foot surgeon’s office.
— Re-elected the following officers: Gaines, chairman; Hinton, first vice chair; and Gavin Raitt, second vice chair.
