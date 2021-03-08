The second reading of an ordinance extending the city of Hastings’ face mask mandate failed to receive a motion at Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting.
City Administrator Dave Ptak recommended in his summary for the second reading of that ordinance to not approve the item due to the impending deadline of March 23.
If the rules were not suspended on Monday, council members would have acted on the third reading of the ordinance during their March 22 meeting, which would be the day before the mandate would be set to sunset, anyway. And even if the rules had been suspended on Monday, the mandate would have been in effect for just two weeks.
“This would be confusing to the public having to reconcile the various dates. If a mask ordinance would need to be considered in the future due to a surge of the coronavirus variants, it would be better for the council to start from scratch and consider a new ordinance at that time,” Ptak’s summary stated.
Council members did, however, vote 7-0 to repeal Ordinance No. 4650 — the ordinance approved Nov. 23, 2020, that established the mask requirement in the first place, with a sunset date of Feb. 23. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the three-reading rule so no further votes to repeal that ordinance will be needed.
Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was absent.
The only thing Ordinance No. 4659 amended in Ordinance No. 4650 was the section dealing with the sunset provision. All the remaining sections of the original ordinance remained intact.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, shared a novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, status update with the council that stated Hastings’ seven-day average of new daily cases was at or below the desired level of two new cases per day for the last four days.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re there and sustained there, but it’s looking very good,” she said.
A group of about 20 anti-mask protesters gathered along Third Street, outside of the City Building, singing hymns and patriotic songs during the council meeting.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved a bid of $145,800 from engineering firm Olsson of Grand Island for professional services to prepare plans and specifications for demolition of the 16th Street viaduct. Olsson had the lowest of two bids.
The proposals include the following design and construction management work:
- Plans and technical specifications for the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct, removal and replacement of the street between St. Joseph Avenue and Kansas Avenue, and removal of the north bridge approach to 19th Street.
- All coordination and permitting assistance with Union Pacific Railroad.
- Construction management services for the entire project after a contractor is hired to perform the work.
Both bidders have experience with railroad coordination on similar projects and are qualified to complete this project. The completion date for the plans and specifications to be complete is Aug. 2, 2021.
Lee Vrooman, the city of Hastings’ director of engineering, said the contract has two facets.
This proposal is to only develop the documents required to bid the demolition project and then if the project moves forward would include the construction management of that project.
The earliest that bidding for the demolition project would take place is fall 2021.
Citizen Willis Hunt spoke about the 16th Street viaduct after asking to be placed on the agenda.
He said the fact that the general election ballot item to issue up to $12.5 million in bonds to rebuild the 85-year-old structure failed by just 50 votes — 5,193 to 5,243 — shows that people in Hastings want that viaduct.
The vote came after the group Hastings Citizens with a Voice, the group that petitioned to have the item placed on the agenda, campaigned against the item over disputes about the use of the word rebuild instead of repair on the ballot as well as the total.
The viaduct has been closed since the end of May 2019 because of concern about the bridge’s condition.
“What it told me, that we’ve known, is that people want access, they want this location, they want this process even to the point that many retired people would add on to their property tax to the tune of $12.5 million,” Hunt said.
The $12.5 million was the ceiling on spending, not the amount that would be spent. The ballot language was to issue bonds not to exceed $12.5 million to rebuild it.
Also during the meeting, council members:
- Unanimously approved a plan modification to Redevelopment Area No. 7, Redline Properties, for a 7,000-square foot-speculative building just west of Osborne Drive East between 24th and 26th street — separate from but next to the existing Redline Properties building. The use of tax-increment financing is an integral part of the development plan and reportedly is necessary to make the project financially feasible.
- Unanimously approved a plan modification to Redevelopment Area No. 1, Brant Rentals LLC, 731 W Second St., for Units 3-6 of Central Block Condominium. The request is for an additional $100,000 in tax-increment financing — from $250,000 to $350,000 for unexpected costs associated with the condominium request.
- Unanimously approved amending city code pertaining to airport zoning regulations, location boundaries zones, and height restrictions.
- Unanimously approved a zoning change for Schardt Family Partnership, LTD, Lots One, Two, and Three, Block Four, Assembly of God Second Subdivision at the southeast corner of 33rd Street and Fisherman Lane, from “R-3, Multiple Family Residential” to “C-O, Commercial Office Non-Retail” and to amend the Official Zoning District Map. The zoning change would allow for a planned 10,000-square-foot surgeon’s office.
- Unanimously approved the IAFF Amended Salary Schedule.
- Unanimously approved awarding the contract for Crosier Park playground parking lot to Heartland Concrete & Construction Inc., for the amount of $122,353.
- Unanimously approved moving stop signs at the intersection of 14th Street and St. Joseph Avenue from 14th Street to St. Joseph Avenue.
- Unanimously approved a resolution accepting the work and certificate of the city engineer in Street Improvement District No. 2019-3, Laux Drive, 31st Street south 748.69 feet.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to accept the schedule of assessments as prepared by the city engineer for special assessments proposed to be levied in Street Improvement District No. 2019-3 and setting a hearing date relative to the levy of said special assessments.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to accept the work and certificate of the city engineer in Street Improvement District No. 2019-4, West Laux Drive and East Laux Drive, Pioneer Spirit Trail to 33rd Street.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to accept the schedule of assessments as prepared by the city engineer for special assessments proposed to be levied in Street Improvement District No. 2019-4 and setting a hearing date relative to the levy of said special assessments.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to accept the work and certificate of the city engineer in Water Extension District No. 2019-1, West Laux Drive, East Laux Drive, Rittenhouse Street, Frahm Lane, Brooking Circle and 33rd Street.
- Unanimously approved a resolution accepting the schedule of assessments as prepared by the city engineer for special assessments proposed to be levied in Water Extension District No. 2019-1 and setting a hearing date relative to the levy of said special assessments.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to accept the work and the certificate of the city engineer in Sewer Extension District No. 2019-1.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to accept the schedule of assessments as prepared by the city engineer for special assessments proposed to be levied in Sewer Extension District No. 2019-1 and setting a hearing date relative to the levy of said special assessments.
- Unanimously approved appointing Jacque Cranson to the Hastings Planning Commission for a term extending from Feb. 1, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2024.
