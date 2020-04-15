Whether it’s daily story times at the Hastings Public Library or Museum Minute presentations at the Hastings Museum, staff members at both departments are working hard to provide a sense of normalcy while their buildings are closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“I think what everyone is craving is some amount of normal,” museum marketing director Becky Tideman said. “If you normally came to visit us at the museum, you still can. It’s just going to be online and it’s going to be a little different.”
Tideman described it as “an explosion of innovation” in providing content in a new form.
“We’re quickly figuring out what we can do, and we’re monitoring what everybody else is doing, too,” she said.
Library Director Amy Hafer said she’s seeing that explosion of innovation from library employees, too.
“That’s pretty much what we’re doing every day, is trying to figure out how we do what we usually do every day here in the building — how that translates to virtual or working from home,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out how we make book clubs online or how we make summer reading available to kids from home.”
The library is making plan B’s for everything because it’s uncertain when they may be able to open. Hafer said her staff is planning exciting things for the online summer reading whether open or not.
“It’s difficult and it’s challenging, but I’m so lucky I work with a creative staff because every day we’re thinking about ‘What if we tried this or we tried that?’ ” she said. “We’re getting some really quality work done here, but we’re also getting some creative ideas going.”
Since the library closed, its Story Time has found a home on social media, with the videos each receiving hundreds of views on Facebook.
“That’s going to be a little tricky when I have to count it for state statistics,” Hafer said of story time participation.
One of the library’s most watched Story Time videos was of Rachel Mueller, HPL teen services library assistant, reading books about dragons while wearing armor. The video had nearly 700 views within a couple days.
“Miss Rachel and her knight in shining armor has quite a following,” Hafer said. “I think it’s awesome. If it encourages children to read at home, if it encourages families to read together, even by viewing her online, or any of our storytellers online, it’s a win for us, it’s a win for our community. That’s the important thing.”
Librarians miss seeing kids interact with books and storytellers.
“If we’re encouraging them to do that at home 700 times then that makes us really happy and that means we’re doing our jobs,” Hafer said. “There’s nothing better than that.”
Whether it’s making butter or teaching about the history of Hastings, the Museum Minute has provided a way for the museum to reach out to the public.
Russanne Hoff, curator of education for the museum, said much of the museum’s programming translated into online content.
“We got together a couple of weeks ago and just started brainstorming ideas of the types of digital content we could offer without having to do a lot of extra research — things we already had in our back pockets,” she said. “We have been doing a lot of programming that translated well into these five-minute Museum Minute videos. We just started thinking, ‘What would translate into digital that we have already been doing in person?’ ”
Tideman said it has been impressive to see the staffwide effort to step up and deliver programming in different formats, especially the rate of speed at which they changed the delivery system.
Staff members quickly did more than 50 different videos, which are in the process of being edited and ready to post.
“Everyone’s been sharing ideas, everyone’s been pitching in,” Tideman said.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said he is proud of how staff members throughout the city have responded to recent changes.
“They’ve taken this situation we’ve found ourselves in and made it work,” he said. “They’re looking for solutions. They’re looking for ways to still do their jobs, still provide services to the public and doing it in a way they hadn’t thought of previously.”
Remote communication has gone better than he anticipated, which he credits to technology and to city employees.
“I can’t say enough good things about our IT department,” Ptak said. “They have had to really, really step up.”
The city’s information technology department provided virtual private networks for 93 different employees, so they can work from home. The city has plans to increase that to at least another 93 employees, if the city needs to send more people to work from home.
“Right now we’re looking at it department by department, trying to set up plans where we can have rotating schedules as far as with our employees,” he said. “So we have some employees here, some employees at home, so not everybody gets sick at once if the virus finds its way into the city.”
He feels fortunate and thankful that no city employees have had COVID-19.
“That includes our first responders in the police and fire department as well as all other departments,” he said. “That’s something to really be thankful for.”
The council had its first virtual council meeting on Monday, which Ptak said went off without a hitch.
Ptak was in the city’s small conference room during the council meeting. His job was to relay any calls that came in to Assistant City Clerk Lori Vorderstrasse to Mayor Corey Stutte through Google chat.
He said he hopes city departments continue innovative ways even after facilities open back up to the public.
“I really hope if something comes out of this, on the positive end, it’s that a lot of our organizations find new ways of doing things and we keep some of these good programs,” he said.
Tideman also said she hopes, at least to some extent, the museum continues producing content after the museum reopens.
“I can’t imagine, when we open, that we won’t not maintain posting some amount of videos just because people have responded so well to it,” she said.
Without the public at their buildings, museum and library staff are cleaning and completing a lot of projects.
“We are getting to a lot of those projects that you’re like, ‘It’d be nice to get that done, but I just don’t have the time,’ ” Hoff said. “Now, we have the time and we’re able to dedicate some of our visitor services, part-time staff to some of those other projects around the building we may not have had time for.”
The museum’s Summer Fun classes are still tentatively scheduled to begin the first week of June.
“The education department and visitor services, we’re planning like it is happening normally because we just don’t know what is going to happen come when the directed health measures … Are they extended? Are they lifted?” Hoff said.
As a staff, they miss visitors.
“It is so lonely without all the school groups in the building,” she said. “We’re still educating people. So we’re able to support their learning that way and to connect with them that way, but nothing beats that in person, seeing the excitement on a second-grader’s face when you’re talking to them.”
