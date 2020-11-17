Members of the Hastings Planning Commission and city development services department expressed enthusiasm for the proposed Theatre District development in taking action to allow tax increment financing for the project.
Commissioners voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval of a plan modification for the project.
Commissioners Gavin Raitt, Mac Rundle, Michelle Lewis and Rakesh Srivastava were absent. Alternate Willis Hunt was present.
Up to 150 apartment units, commercial and professional space, restaurants, a small grocery store and a potential indoor sports facility all are part of the developers’ vision for what the former Imperial Mall property could come to hold over a period of several years.
“Exciting, actually; very exciting,” Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said in introducing the item.
The 80,000-square-foot former K-Mart is planned to be remodeled into a community recreational facility. The rest of the primary mall structure will be demolished.
Two multi-family structures, geared toward people 55 years old and older, will be constructed.
The theater would be remodeled.
Outlying lots on the east side of the property, near Marian Road, could be used for retail or grocery businesses.
“All of this would not be possible without TIF financing,” Parnell-Rowe said. “That’s a key component to this. We are in support of this, full of support. It would be nice to see a reuse of this area.”
Perry Reid Properties-Management LLC and Cheema Investments LLC, a Scottsbluff-based group that purchased the property nearly a year ago, announced on Oct. 30 they have teamed to form Theatre District LLC, the entity that will tackle redevelopment of the currently derelict and almost entirely idle property at 12th Street and Marian Road.
The area was declared blighted in 2009.
Perry Reid recently completed a new 84-unit apartment project, Pioneer Trail Lofts, at 424 E. 31st St. in the North Park Commons development.
Representing Perry Reid, Tom Huston of Lincoln said the plan modification is the first in a multi-step process.
The Theatre District will be a mixed-use, multi-phase development. Because it is a multi-phase development it can occur over a number of years.
The first phase is in excess of $16 million.
It will include the demolition of the existing mall, which is about 300,000 square feet.
The first phase also will include construction of a public street, running diagonally across the property.
A 75-unit multi-family structure targeted for those 55 and older would be built at a cost of around $10 million.
The former Sun-Mart building would be used as a multi-tenant office building.
After a renovation, the theater will either be repurposed or continue to be used as a theater.
The Comprehensive Plan for the city of Hastings envisioned this area as a mixed-use community.
“We think it can be characterized as a place for people to live, work and play in one location,” Huston said.
Huston said asbestos must be removed from the mall before it is razed. It also could serve as a firefighting training site.
He said the property currently has a tax valuation of about $340,000, generating about $7,500 in tax revenue each year.
“The investment will be in excess of $16 million,” he said. “That obviously will increase that tax valuation.”
The hope is to start demolition Dec. 7.
The developers plan to come back to the planning commission for the planned development amendment and subdivision in March 2021. They hope to break ground on the first multi-family building by spring 2021.
Commission Chairman Marshall Gaines said his personal social media accounts were abuzz after the initial Oct. 30 announcement.
“If the Perry Reid company has its name on it you can rest assured it is going to happen,” he said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously recommended approval for an amendment to the Mary Lanning Healthcare campus master development plan, and recommended approval of a zoning change from multiple-family residential to campus institutional district for the changes.
The amendment includes four additional uses not previously proposed: ambulance storage, central boiler plant, medical office building and parking lots.
The ambulance storage building is to house three ambulances used by Mary Lanning. These vehicles have currently either been parking on the two vacant lots north, or in the driveway at 744 N. Hastings Ave.
The building at 744 N. Hastings Ave. also is the headquarters for ambulance staff.
Mary Lanning owns these lots and has just completed an administrative plat to replat the three lots together in order to build the structure next to the primary residential structure used as headquarters.
A central boiler plant that provides essential utilities such as emergency power, medical gases, heating and air conditioning, will be built next to the existing chiller plant located at 723 N. Denver Ave.
The new boiler plant will replace Mary Lanning’s aging plant, currently located inside the main hospital.
With the medical office building, a new 65,000-square-foot medical office building to be used as a specialty health center to house outpatient services will be built on the parking lot south of the existing medical services building and east of the main hospital.
That project is anticipated to start in early 2021.
To accommodate Mary Lanning’s recent and planned growth, new parking lots will be built between Denver and Hastings avenues, north of Seventh Street, and between Denver and Kansas avenues to compensate for the loss of existing parking with the medical office building.
Additional parking will be added between Kansas and Colorado avenues, south of Ninth Street.
The additional parking will bring the total number of Mary Lanning parking spots to 1,318. Parnell-Rowe said that number is large enough it triggers the requirement for added landscaping open space within the parking areas.
The parking lots also must include a drainage plan.
