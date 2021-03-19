The city of Hastings saw an increase in per-capita sales tax revenue during the 2019-20 fiscal year in spite of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Marcy Luth with Grand Island accounting firm AMGL reported on the city’s annual audit during the Hastings City Council work session on March 15.
The audit found that sales tax revenue amounted to $285 per Hastings resident, up from $264 in the previous fiscal year. That $19 increase is greater than the previous year-over-year increase, when per-capita revenue increased $13 from $251 for 2017-18 to $264 for 2018-19.
The $285 sales tax per capita amount remains less than the $370 recommended amount.
The city’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Roger Nash, Hastings director of finance, said city sales tax receipts were running about 10% ahead of the previous year prior to COVID-19 and got back on track by June.
“The effect of COVID was not drastic on the city government, but the city as a whole — businesses, restaurants, things like that — it did take a bigger hit, and we have to be cognizant of that, too,” Nash said.
“As we set our budget we’ll be asking those business owners who suffered through COVID to pay their real estate taxes for the next year, as well, because that’s one of our major sources of revenue,” City Administrator Dave Ptak added. “So, we don’t want to unduly burden them, as well.”
Nash said even the months that were down because of COVID-19 were not an extreme dip.
“Our numbers didn’t drop those couple, three months there as drastically as some communities that rely heavily on sales tax,” he said.
The city’s cash on hand increased to $19,089,901 from $17,486,712 at the end of the previous year. Nash said the cash-in-hand increase is a credit to being under budget with expenditures.
“We do have a significant amount of reserves unassigned in the general fund now, which puts us in a good position for some of the things we’ve got coming up that we don’t necessarily have any control over,” he said.
Nash was referring to the Hastings Southeast project, which would rebuild a 2.4-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6 between the KICS curve at J Street and Elm Avenue and the Union Pacific railroad overpass beyond Showboat Boulevard; as well as planned concrete resurfacing and repair of 2.3 miles of J Street (U.S. Highway 6/34) and South Burlington Avenue (U.S. Highway 34 and 281) on Hastings’ south side.
The total estimated price tag for Hastings Southeast, a two-year, multifaceted project, is $35.4 million. The J Street project is estimated to cost $9.2 million.
“We are just told what our share of that is,” Ptak said.
City officials haven’t made the determination yet how Hastings will fund the local match, whether using city reserves or bonding some of that amount.
Hastings also saw a big increase in its per-capita spending on public safety to $340, up from $318. Public safety includes police, fire and rescue, ambulance service and the emergency communication center.
That number still lags behind the recommended amount of $435 per capita.
“That is one number that does jump out at you, when you look at how much we spend on public safety,” Nash said.
The city’s valuation of $1.455 billion is about 10% lower than what is recommended for similar-sized communities.
“That obviously makes a big difference in the property taxes we collect, which is where the money comes from to fund all of those items under general government — public safety, public works, parks and recreation,” Nash said. “Those things are all services that are paid for with sales tax and property tax. It is an area we need to keep an eye on, but we’re aware of what the per capita range is in communities our size and then maybe we are a little short in a couple of those areas.”
Hastings finished the fiscal year with $5.5 million long-term bonded debt for the city and $10.99 million for utilities.
Hastings ended 2019 with $1.1 million long-term bonded debt for the city and $14.9 million for utilities.
The city debt increased because the city took out $1 million in public safety bonds to pay for a new aerial platform fire truck and bonded about $4 million for new street construction in North Park Commons as well as the North Shore neighborhood. Those projects will be assessed to the property owners.
“Hopefully that’s how we’ll pay them off — the special assessments will cover the debt,” Ptak said. “They won’t be budgeted for, they’ll be backed by our taxing authority.”
The city retired highway allocation bond debt, as well.
The city looked at bonding because the interest rates were so low.
“We decided probably the best thing to do is have our rainy day funds available and just go ahead and bond those at a very low interest rate,” Ptak said.
The increase in city debt, from $1.105 million to $5.5 million, raised the city’s general obligation to valuation ratio slightly, from .3% to .43%. The new figure is still much lower than the recommended amount of 3%.
Nash said that number wouldn’t change much because street assessments have 15 years to be repaid.
“Basically, we just recover enough each year to make bond payments,” he said. “So, unless we pay something off early then this number would go down; if we bond something else it would go up. This number won’t change drastically now because of the way those bonds are paid.”
Public safety bonds are on a seven-year payment schedule.
Looking forward, city officials are concerned about LB408, introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.
LB408 would limit the annual increase in property taxes, excluding approved bonds. Nash said LB408 would have a compounding effect every year.
“Depending on inflation you could be going backwards,” he said.
He said the city is in a strong financial position.
“But we’re also forward thinking of the next three to five years the things that are coming our way, some which we don’t have any control over what that cost is going to be and some like the LB(408) that we don’t have any control over whether it passes or not,” he said. “Those are the things we are going to be able to work with because of the position we are in now.”
