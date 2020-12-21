Hastings city offices will close at noon on Thursday and will be closed all day Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Front-desk services will be unavailable at the Hastings Police Department, Hastings Fire and Rescue, the City Building, Hastings Utilities, the city Parks and Recreation Department, the Hastings Public Library, Hastings Museum and the Solid Waste Landfill.
Emergency 911 and utility emergency services will remain available.
While most city offices remain closed to foot traffic, normal hours of operation for services via phone, email and drive-through will resume on Dec. 28.
As a reminder, the utility's drive-through services have moved from the City Building to the newly constructed drive-through at the HU offices, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
