City officials will push this week to develop a plan for reopening municipal facilities such as the Hastings Public Library, Hastings Museum and Hastings Community Center as soon as possible, while being mindful of health and safety for both staff and the public.
That was the word Monday evening as reopening issues were discussed during the monthly Hastings City Council work session.
The push to reopen got a boost earlier Monday when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced further relaxation of directed health measures for 89 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, effective June 22, as the state enters “Phase 3” of reopening related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
(Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties also will see some relaxation of rules June 22, but not to the extent the other 89 counties will see, based on their rough experience with COVID-19 since mid-March.)
The relaxation of rules will make it easier to operate indoor public facilities within the directed health measures. Indoor gatherings would be allowed as long as the number of people on the premises didn’t exceed 50% of the space’s rated occupancy, up to 10,000 maximum at a sports arena or other major venue.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said the guidelines don’t specifically require the wearing of face masks or lay out de-sanitizing protocols, but city officials want to be sure facilities in Hastings are reopened isinthe most appropriate manner to protect workers and the public alike.
“We want the public to be able to use our facilities, but we want to be able to do it in a responsible way,” Ptak said.
Officials plan to meet this week and commit a reopening plan to paper for the council’s consideration at the next regular meeting on June 22, he said. If the plan they present meets with the council’s approval, facilities could begin to reopen immediately, albeit with whatever precautions and restrictions the council has seen fit to endorse.
Mayor Corey Stutte said he wants to see the reopenings happen soon, but that things need to be done the right way for the community’s sake, and that officials need to think through potential contingencies such as an employee or visitor testing positive for COVID-19 after interacting with others at a city office or facility.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience with this,” the mayor said, sending out a message to the people of Hastings. “ ... We’re going to get (facilities) opened as soon as we possibly can as long as we can keep you and the staff safe.”
Concerning the library, Ptak cited the computer area as potentially one of the most difficult to keep clean of germs. He also mentioned that some library patrons spend extended periods of time in the building and use multiple areas of the building during one visit, so the practice of cleaning a space after each patron leaves it could prove difficult.
Library Director Amy Hafer said she wants to see the library reopen to the greatest extent possible once the doors are unlocked, but that she is unclear how much responsibility the staff would bear for continuous cleaning activities throughout the day, or to what extent library patrons would use the facility at their own risk.
Hafer noted that under ordinary circumstances, most library cleaning takes place when the janitorial crew comes in after hours. The library’s regular staff could do a limited amount of cleaning while the building was open to the public, she said, but not without leaving their usual responsibilities unattended.
“I’m looking for a little bit of guidance,” she said.
Becky Matticks, Hastings Museum director, said she and her staff had talked about reopening and thought having 100 members of the public in the building at a time might be a reasonable limit, with reduced hours. She also suggested the facility could open first to members only, then a couple of weeks later to the general public, to initially reduce the amount of contact staff would need to have with visitors where money was changing hands.
Under a tentative plan for reopening, Matticks said, all museum employees would help clean frequently touched surfaces throughout the building every three hours. The museum also might be closed a couple of days per week to allow for more thorough cleaning.
“We’re planning hand-sanitizing stations throughout the museum,” she said.
One concern, Matticks said, would be whether the museum could keep enough cleaning products on hand to keep up with an aggressive cleaning schedule like she described. The museum has products on hand to get started, she said, but those supplies would need to be replenished regularly.
City Councilman Matt Fong, who is an official at Hastings College, said the college, like the city, is trying to work through how to reopen facilities while maintaining safety. He suggested that users of facilities like the library be asked to help clean the spaces they have used before they leave them.
“I do think there can be some ownership in making sure there are healthy and safe spaces within the public buildings,” Fong said.
Jeff Hassenstab, city parks and recreation director, said his department would like to see the Community Center (former National Guard Armory building at Third Street and Woodland Avenue) open when other city facilities open, and that the Hastings City Auditorium already is open for socially distanced events under the directed health measures now in effect.
Hassenstab said that even though the governor’s Phase 3 reopening would allow for outdoor facilities like the Aquacourt water park to operate at up to 75% of rated capacity, at this point the water park couldn’t get open until July 6 at the earliest — and that would depend on staffing availability.
Furthermore, he said, the biggest challenge at the water park would be enforcing social distancing between the users — and that won’t change. So, as far as he is concerned, the earlier, difficult decision to keep Aquacourt closed all summer ought to stand.
“Unless I hear differently, at this point our decision has not changed with the water park even with the new directed health measures,” he said.
Kevin Johnson, city utility manager, said that especially until construction is finished around the entrance to Hastings Utilities headquarters at North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., he would like to see public access to the offices there remain quite limited.
For the time being, the city is accepting cash utility payments at the drive-through window at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Ptak said departments operating out of the City Building have taken such precautions as installing face-level barriers at counters.
Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said the city should work with the South Heartland District Health Department to determine where or whether masks should be required for workers and/or the public in reopened city facilities. But Councilman Butch Eley said members of the public should make their own decisions about masks.
“I’m all for opening everything back up,” Eley said. “I’m a big proponent of personal freedoms, personal choice.”
In other business Monday, the council heard a report from Marty Stange, the city’s environmental director, concerning numerous problems with the City Building and possible solutions. The council will plan to discuss the issues further as budget deliberations approach.
