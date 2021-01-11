The city of Hastings is putting out a request for proposals to procure professional services for demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Monday to pursue proposals for the project and terminate the existing contract for professional services with the engineering firm Olsson.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said during the teleconference meeting this is the first step the city needs to take moving the issue of the 16th Street viaduct demolition forward.
In the November 2020 general election, Hastings voters narrowly voted against issuing up to $12.5 million in bonds to rebuild the viaduct.
Monday’s action is only to obtain a request for an engineering proposal. It is not to develop plans or specifications.
“It’s not to go out for bid, it’s not to do anything else,” Ptak said. “It’s simply to find out how much firms would charge us to put an engineering plan together including plans and specifications for the demolition of the viaduct. It’ll be months, based upon the time it would take to put an actual plan and specification together and actually go out for bid, before there could be any movement toward demolition of the viaduct.”
The viaduct has been closed since the end of May 2019 due to safety concerns.
So far, Ptak said, the city has paid $25,000 of a $146,000 engineering services contract with Olsson. The contract provides for a seven-day notice for cancellation.
Ptak said the contract with Olsson was suspended when the option of issuing bonds to rebuild the viaduct was placed on the November election ballot.
Olsson engineers submitted a letter to the city in November 2020 recommending the city demolish the structure and build a new viaduct at that location or another.
While a lawsuit is pending that would address the future of the viaduct, the issue would not go back to court until the earlier of the city entering into a contract for demolition or petitioners submitting for verification the necessary signatures to force another vote of the people.
“So in the meantime we’ve agreed we can continue on with our planning process subject to those conditions before it would go back to court,” Ptak said.
Moving forward with a request for proposals for engineering services would not affect the lawsuit.
“It at least gives us a leg up to start the process, so that when and if we could go forward with a project we won’t have to start from scratch and add more time to it because we may miss a construction season if we do,” Ptak said.
Lee Vrooman, Hastings director of engineering, said in addition to the design phase this contract also would include potential cost for construction management coordination with the Union Pacific Railroad.
His hope is to be able to present costs to the council during the first meeting in March.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said he wants to see 16th Street extended to Kansas Avenue as part of post-demolition work.
He also would like to have drainage work included in the project.
Ptak said that also was included in the project scope.
Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said the viaduct still is a safety issue in its current state.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the city recognized this is a safety issue.
“We want to make sure we get this taken care of,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe, and we want to make sure everyone is considering the safety of this moving forward.”
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved moving the council work session from Monday, Jan. 18, to Tuesday, Jan. 19, due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Unanimously approved the release of a 10-foot easement on Victory Lane at Osborne View Estates.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary plat for Buhr Addition. The subdivision is a plat of two existing tax lots owned by Ronald and Deborah Buhr at 2100 N. Second Ave. The land is being platted into two separate lots, 1 and 2, for residential development.
- Unanimously approved a Community Development Block Grant Contract for $435,000 for sidewalk improvements in the four-block area surrounding the city parking lot downtown.
- Unanimously approved awarding a contract for Fisher Fountain’s renovation to Farris Construction of Hastings for $385,591.The Fisher Fountain renovation project will improve the safety, reliability and functionality of the fountain. Maintenance has been an issue with the fountain and mechanical failures forced the fountain to shut down early for the season last fall. The project is needed to keep the fountain consistently in operation.
