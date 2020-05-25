As they work on the 2020-21 budget and aren’t sure what to expect, Hastings city officials are taking a conservative approach to planning.
With many businesses closed or operating at a reduced capacity for the last two months due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, it’s unknown how much sales tax revenue was lost.
Finance Director Roger Nash said sales tax receipts through March things were still good.
Sales tax figures are available two months in arrears.
Nash said the state of Nebraska’s projection for April sales tax isn’t much lower than what was originally estimated.
“We’re just going to have to be really conservative with our estimates of what we think those lost revenues will be,” he said.
Before the city finalizes its budget, Hastings officials will have some more information that can help make more definite decisions.
“Right now it is unknown, and it is kind of just a guessing game,” Nash said.
When it comes to projects funded by city sales tax, City Administrator Dave Ptak said those aren’t typically started until the needed sales tax money already is collected.
“You never want to bet against yourself as far as what the sales tax collections are going to be,” he said. “(Department heads) have been fairly conservative as far as not spending more money out of their sales tax fund than what they actually have.”
Capital outlay budgets for Hastings city departments were due May 22.
Each year, the city’s half-cent sales tax generates about $1.7 million.
A 25% portion of the collection is split between the south leg of the Pioneer Spirit Hike and Bike Trail (45%) and capital improvements to city parks (55%)including Brickyard, Heartwell, Lincoln, Rader, Crosier and Harms, and to the Hastings Aquacourt Water Park, and other parks and recreation facility capital improvements.
Jeff Hassenstab, parks and recreation director, said when it comes to sales tax funding he is proceeding as if there is no change, but that may change in June.
“That will allow me to be able to see what I can budget for next year and what I can’t budget for,” he said. “As far as revenues go for this fiscal year, it’s certainly made a large impact on our revenues; with the pool and softball it’s certainly hurt quite a bit. We’re trying to salvage as much as we can.”
He said adult and youth softball are scheduled to open the third week in June.
“We’re going to get our leagues back and going,” Hassenstab said.
Budget preparation is moving forward with the usual timeline.
“The departments are working on estimating revenues and expenditures through the rest of this fiscal year, which for certain departments is a challenge,” Nash said.
It’s hard to estimate revenues for the Aquacourt, not knowing how much of the season it will be open.
“We’re still trying to stay on the same timeline because we have the same requirements to get the budget done and into the state,” he said.
Fortunately, Hastings was in a strong financial position going into the shutdown.
According to the city’s latest audit, Hastings finished the previous fiscal year with $1.615 million in outstanding general obligation debt and was on pace to be at $1.105 million at the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Hastings finished with a debt to valuation ratio of .3% — much less than the recommended excellent threshold of 3%.
With $17.49 million in cash on hand, Hastings has more than twice the recommended amount of $7.83 million.
“It does help knowing we do have some reserves to work with, but it’s also something where you don’t want to drain those reserves for that one circumstance,” Nash said. “It does give us more flexibility, I think, than maybe some municipalities, but we also want to be care not to drain our resources, either.”
