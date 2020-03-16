The city of Hastings is looking to repair streets within Parkview Cemetery that have been failing for years, but also address the cause of many of those problems.
Engineering assistant Brent Brooks told members of Hastings City Council at their work session Monday that about 15,000 linear feet of asphalt roads are in need of repair in the cemetery.
The engineering department already has completed a topographic survey.
The existing asphalt is broken up, heaving, and has reached the end of its lifespan.
The subgrade under the asphalt is failing and will need some immediate attention.
In order to fix the subgrade, equipment needs to be able to rip up and scarify the existing dirt, to help stabilize it before the surface is replaced.
“In order to do this we are going to have to remove a significant amount of trees that are lining the roads,” Brooks said.
There are several problems with the trees.
“First and foremost, they are in the way,” he said.
Many of the trees are within 2 feet of the curbline and have destroyed the curb and gutter of the existing roadways and blocked drainage, which leads to water saturation, asphalt failure and eventually subgrade failure.
Brooks proposed doing the work in phases.
Six phases have been identified, starting with the northernmost asphalt that runs east and west and its adjoining roads.
Subsequent phases migrate south.
The sixth phase would be the west end of the cemetery, including the entrance.
Each phase consists of 2,000-2,500 linear feet.
While old, problematic trees would be removed they would be replaced by new, smaller species of trees planted farther from the road.
About 20 trees will be removed during phase 1.
“Not only will we have great new roads to drive on, but we will have eliminated some of the problems with headstones and drainage,” Brooks said.
No headstones or graves are anticipated to be moved as part of the project.
Also during the work session, City Administrator Dave Ptak shared a draft with council members about how the 16th Street viaduct would be addressed on the ballot at the general election in November.
“I didn’t want the public to think we were stonewalling on this,” he said.
The city has contracted three forensic engineering firms to prepare updated cost estimates to repair the viaduct.
In accordance with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement that no more than 10 people be in the same room, the city was limiting the number of people in the council chambers to 10 during the work session, with city staff speaking from the doorway.
Ptak and Stutte said such a small number makes it almost impossible to hold a council meeting. Stutte said he had contacted state Sen. Steve Halloran asking that restrictions from the state be relaxed.
Other work session topics included the presentation of the city’s annual audit; discussion of Summer Fest, an event planned by the Hastings Family YMCA June 13 at Brickyard Park; and discussion of city code changes pertaining to vaping and safety for first responders.
