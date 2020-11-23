Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.