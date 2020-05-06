Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Feb. 22, 1988, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — Six Clay Center wrestlers qualified for this year’s Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, and all six needed to place if the Wildcats were to defend their 1987 Class D championship.
With that pressure placed on the shoulders of a Clay Center team that had already battled its share of adversity this season, the Wildcats came through in the consolation semifinals to outpoint runner-up Sargent, 113 1/2 to 101. Bertrand finished third with 91 1/2 points and Elwood earned the fourth spot by scoring 72.
Clay Center saw an early tourney lead slip away Friday as Sargent had success in the initial wrestlebacks that began in the morning and concluded in the early afternoon. The Bulldogs had turned an 8 1/2-point deficit into a 3 1/2-point lead with only one day’s activity remaining.
Clay Center showed the character Coach Stacey Burke said it needed to display in the consolation rounds Saturday morning to regain the lead and subsequently push the team title out of reach.
“We came through and won all the wrestleback matches (Saturday) and kind of dominated from that point out,” Burke said. “There’s no doubt that’s where the difference was. We had some boys that came back through.”
Dallas Doupnik (119) and Bob Wilkerson (160) had advanced to the Saturday afternoon finals with semifinal wins Friday. Doupnik ultimately won his division with a pin and Wilkerson was decisioned to finished second.
But the work of Eric Johnson (112), Justin Veik (140), Scott Anderson (189) and Mike Olsen (heavyweight) proved to be the difference in the team race.
Johnson, Anderson and Olsen all won consolation semifinal matches and Johnson went on to win the consolation final, decisioning Kenesaw’s Chad Wagoner 21-4.
Anderson and Olsen both garnered fourth-place medals after losing in the consolation finals. Veik finished in sixth place.
Coming back from semifinal losses is never easy, Burke said.
“That’s one of the things that’s really tough. You’re thinking to yourself, ‘here I am with a chance to be a state champion and then oh no, now I’ve got to wrestle for third place.’ “
Two Clay Center wrestlers did get through the semifinals, though. Doupnik faced Darrell Christen of Anselmo-Merna in the finals and Wilkerson drew Craig Stephens of Bertrand.
Doupnik, who finished the season at 25-3, already had bettered his fourth-place finish of last year. That didn’t stop him from controlling the match after an early deficit, though. The junior pinned his foe in 3:21 to claim the 119-pound championship.
Wilkerson had a much tougher time with Stephens, who’d only lost once all season and finished at 30-1. The Wildcat eventually fell 13-6. Wilkerson got the first takedown, but Stephens managed the next four to take control of the match. Wilkerson, who also ended the season at 30-1, matched his silver-medal finish of 1987.
Burke said his fourth state title was somewhat different from his first three in that the stage had already been set before the first wrestler took the mat. Burke coached back-to-back championship teams at Franklin in 1978 and ‘79 and now at Clay Center in ‘87 and ‘88.
“We knew beforehand just what we had to get done,” he said. “(This year) we knew just about how many points we had to have. We didn’t have anybody left over. In that respect, we didn’t have much room for error.”
The Wildcats had to overcome ‘errors’ all season. Two former wrestlers, Scott Porter and last year’s 112-pound state runner-up Bruce Canterberry, decided to go out for basketball. John Golden, who Burke felt was a state-caliber wrestler, missed the season with a knee injury. Anderson, who was a state champion at 185 last season, had knee surgery. And Veik had his thumb in a cast until two days before districts.
“Those things just don’t happen,” Burke said. “Any one of those things happen and most teams wouldn’t win state. But all of those things happened and these kids still won it.”
