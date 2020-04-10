CLAY CENTER –– The Class D-2, No. 1 Clay Center football team is one win away from claiming an undefeated regular season as the Wildcats jumped out to a 36-0 lead en route to a 76-28 home win Friday night over Lawrence-Nelson.
The 28 points is the most points the Wildcats have given up all season. In the previous five games, Clay Center — which clinched its district title for the second straight season — had given up a total of four touchdowns.
Even though the Wildcats got the win, head coach Steve Johnson called the game “ugly” as he saw his junior varsity squad give up two touchdowns to the Raiders in the third and fourth quarters.
“It was ugly. I feel really bad about it,” Johnson said. “Things got a little bit mixed up with the substitutions. When we put our JV in, they put their varsity in. It just got ugly. We wanted the JV to play out the game. It just didn’t work out the way that I wanted it too.”
Raiders head coach Gary DeBoer said Clay Center is one of the betters teams in Class D-2 and that the Wildcats have a good shot at winning it all.
“Offensively, it is hard to do anything against their defense,” DeBoer said. “They got some good kids. Also, they have some kids on offense that can make the plays.”
The Wildcats (7-0) got off to a hot start on their opening possession of the first quarter when sophomore running back Broddick Dillon returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to set up his team on the 16-yard line.
Wildcats quarterback B.J. Koohmaraie gave his team the first score of the night on a 13-yard run. After the ensuing two-point conversion, his team was up 8-0.
While Clay Center was hot on both sides of the ball in the first quarter, L-N (3-4) was forced to punt the ball four times and gave up two more touchdowns as it was down 22-0 after a quarter.
The Wildcats went up 36-0 before the Raiders had a successful drive. The Raiders got their first first-down of the night when quarterback Ryan Schroer, who was on their own 28-yard line, connected with Preston Skalka on a 12-yard pass play to get his team to midfield.
After a pair of Clay Center penalties, L-N had their best field possession of the half when they were on the 32-yard line with 3:47 left in the second quarter.
“We had too many penalties tonight,” Johnson said of his team having 13 penalties for 85 yards. “We have been working on that all season long, but we need to do a better job at that when it comes to the playoffs.”
The Raiders, who had been switching quarterbacks all night, then went with Troy Peterson under center. Facing a second-and-eight, Peterson kept the ball and found an opening on the left side where he ran the ball 30 yards to give his team its first touchdown of the night.
However, the Wildcats came back late in the first half to score their sixth touchdown to go into the locker room with a 42-8 lead.
The game began to change in the third quarter when Johnson began inserting his junior varsity squad into the game. With a running clock because of the 35-point rule, the Wildcats increased their lead to 48-8 with a touchdown on their second possession of the game.
That’s when the Raiders started to rally, cutting the deficit to 48-28 early in the fourth quarter.
“We had some good kids come in to play,” DeBoer said. “I thought we did a better job in the second half.”
One of the Raiders’ touchdown came on a fumble recovery by Andy Peterson.
The Wildcats were on their own 25 yard line with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter when Koohmaraie began to pitch the ball out to one of his receivers, but instead the ball went backwards and Peterson scooped up the ball and ran it in from 20 yards out.
“Andy is only a freshman and he kind of has a nose for the ball,” DeBoer said. “He is going to be a really good player for us.”
Seeing that L-N was getting back into the game, Johnson went back to his starters and his offense and defense turned up the heat again — scoring four more touchdowns to put the game away.
The Wildcats close out the regular season with a game with Clay County rival Harvard, while L-N hosts Shickley in Lawrence.
“It kind of has become an inter-county rivalry,” Johnson said. “They have a good bunch of players and they looked good on film.”
