Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.