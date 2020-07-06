CLAY CENTER — It’s Clay County Fair week here — and although 4-H animal shows planned for Wednesday through Saturday won’t be open to the public, spectators have an opportunity to get in on the action via internet livestreaming.
Non-4-H fair events are canceled for this year due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and related public health requirements. Attendance at animal shows is restricted to the exhibitors, immediate family members and grandparents. Everyone else is welcome to watch via social media at facebook.com/UNLClayCounty.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-H’ers will turn in their static exhibit entries for judging. Wednesday morning will bring the rabbit show at 9 a.m., poultry show at 10:30 a.m. and horse show at 3 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule includes the meat goat show at 9:30 a.m. and the sheep show following at 10:30.
Bucket calves will be judged at 9 a.m. Friday, with beef showmanship and the beef show to follow.
Fair week concludes with Saturday’s swine show beginning at 10 a.m. No livestock auction is planned for this year.
