Open house replaces Old Trusty this year
CLAY CENTER — While the annual Old Trusty Antique Engine and Collectors Show has been parked for this year due to public health concerns, a smaller-scale open house at the Clay County Museum complex is planned for this Saturday.
The Clay County Historical Society board of directors is inviting the public to the open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ag Hall and new exhibit building on Fryar Avenue will be welcoming visitors.
The Old Trusty Ag Hall, located across the street from the Heritage Park outdoor display area, houses antique tractors, steam and stationary engines, buggies, cars, trucks, fire equipment and blacksmith shop equipment, and more. It also is home to “Big Allis,” an antique Allis-Chalmers Corliss type stationary steam engine with a 14-foot-diameter flywheel, which once powered the electrical system at the Ingleside State Hospital (Hastings Regional Center) west of Hastings.
Field demonstrations of wheat threshing and silage chopping will take place after lunch west of the nearby Clay County Fairgrounds. A lunch wagon will be available on the fairgrounds.
Those attending are asked to bring their own masks and observe social distancing.
The large Old Trusty show always is the weekend following Labor Day. It was canceled for 2020 because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and related gathering restrictions.
The next Old Trusty show is scheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2021.
