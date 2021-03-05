CLAY CENTER — The Clay County 911 Emergency Communications Center opened in a new location this week, complete with upgraded technology to get first responders to callers more quickly.
The new center, located at 212 W. Fairfield St., went online Wednesday as the culmination of two and a half years of planning and preparation. The 911 Emergency Communications Center will merge dispatch for police, fire and emergency services for Clay County municipal and rural residents.
Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis said the project was recommended by the 911 Committee and was born out of the need to meet an increased demand for services and system upgrades.
The original plan called for a $150,000 system, but through the planning process, they were able to purchase an upgraded system for less than $50,000 from a Nebraska company.
“Our sister agency in Fillmore County has gone to this system and it is working well for them,” Lewis said. “It’s more responsive to dispatcher needs. We saved money and got a better system than we thought we were going to get.”
The new system will be easier for dispatchers to use as well as providing improved 911 call mapping to allow dispatch operators to find a caller’s location. Lewis said that is crucial in cases where a caller may be disoriented or not know their exact location.
The system also will incorporate data management and records management for the Sheriff’s Department and local police, fire and EMS personnel working across Clay County.
The change also allowed the center to update its computer hardware, thanks to the 911 service charge fees paid by area phone customers.
Service continued through the transfer process on Wednesday. Lewis said organizers tried to plan for as much as possible to make sure there weren’t any problems. They also arranged for the backup center in Nuckolls County to take any 911 calls, though there were no emergency calls in the 90-minute timeframe the transfer occurred.
“The transition went flawlessly for us,” Lewis said. “We were back to normal operation in record time.”
The new facility offers several perks including expanded work areas and better lighting. Dispatchers had input in the remodeling process and the specifics of the layout and colors chosen for the facility.
“I love it,” said dispatcher Vally Jo Robinson-McDonald. “It’s like Christmas.”
Dispatcher Dawn Piper said she is glad to see the center’s technology updated so they are ahead of the curve. She thanked the Clay County Board of Supervisors and other entities that worked on the project.
“We had a lot of great people come together to make this happen for us,” she said.
Casey Brown, dispatcher and training officer, said the building was designed with redundant backup systems to ensure the center can remain operational in the event of an outage.
“This whole building will still run, no matter what happens,” she said.
They also created a set of protocols and procedures to streamline the service provided to anyone calling in for help. During the transition, Brown said they wanted to make sure that everything remained the same for 911 callers.
Calling 402-762-3528 will still get residents connected with help and for administrative and non-emergency assistance like dogs barking, parking complaints, information requests, and people wishing to speak to a member of the law enforcement agencies the center serves.
“We want to provide better service to the community,” she said. “Every single one of us genuinely loves the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.