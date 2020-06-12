Crews from the Green Tree Co. began trimming tree foliage back and away from power lines in Juniata on Monday and won’t leave the Hastings area until the work is done.
As they came up with a plan earlier this year to hire a contractor to address this community-wide need, city officials referred to this large, tree-trimming effort as a surge.
“There’s a great need, especially in these first areas we’ve targeted for utility lines,” said Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings. “A lot of those areas haven’t been pruned back for years. For the last three or four years specifically we’ve just kind of hit the hot spots, so to speak — the worst areas. Kind of tree by tree and not an entire, say six- or eight-block area.”
Residents can expect to see an informational flier posted to their doors when workers are scheduled to be working in their area. Some workers may need temporary access to residents’ yards to perform the necessary work.
Scott Wilson, who owns Green Tree, which is based in Red Oak, Iowa, wants landowners to know, especially when it comes to trimming around utility lines, safety is the priority over attractiveness.
“When a storm comes through, you’re going to really wish those limbs were gone,” he said. “In most scenarios you can’t have ‘pretty’ and power. People sometimes take having power for granted until they don’t have it.”
Green Tree tries to talk to residents beforehand when a large portion of a tree will be trimmed.
“We’re going to go above and beyond to try to appease them as much as we can, but when you’re taking a big chunk of their tree off, off the side of it, it’s hard to appease some people,” he said.
He said Green Tree will be trimming trees along 52 miles of utility lines and 100 miles of streets in the Hastings area.
The city planned for that work to take two summers to complete, but Wilson’s goal is to have it all done by the end of 2020.
The plan is for this surge to lead into a five-year, tree-trimming rotation.
“If we can get on this rotation where we’re not hitting the hot spots and doing targeted areas after five years, it’ll be much better,” Vrooman said.
Local officials joked during Hastings City Council discussions about the need for tree trimming that in some areas of Hastings, the only clearing that has occurred there in recent years has been when tall vehicles pass through — creating a box-shaped hole.
“There’s a lot of trees that are making it hard for high-profile vehicles to get down some of our streets,” Vrooman said. “There’s also a great need in that area.”
According to the specifics the city gave to Green Tree, trees will be trimmed back 10-12 feet around utility lines, depending on the species of tree and its expected rate of growth. There will also be 16 feet of clearance above the street and 3 feet back of the curb.
A certified arborist is on staff to oversee all tree trimming.
“It’s not going to be a rectangle that you look down the street and you see a rectangle,” Vrooman said. “They’ll trim them appropriately, by best practice.”
Tree limbs near telephone and communication cables won’t be trimmed. Neither will limbs near service wires that connect directly to homes.
The project ultimately will ensure the safety of public and utility crews as well as increase the reliability of utility service during storms. Trimming along streets improves access for high-profile vehicles. Residents won’t be charged any fees associated with tree-trimming work on their property.
For questions or concerns regarding the project, contact the Hastings Utilities Department at 402-462-3632 for the work being done near city power lines, and the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department at 402-461-2324 for work being done along the streets.
