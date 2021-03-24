Many people living with chronic pain are afraid to talk about their pain or seek treatment because of the stigma associated with the opioid epidemic.
That’s why Dr. Pravardhan Birthi and his staff at the Hastings Pain Relief Center are so passionate about their work.
“Providing medication isn’t all there is to pain management,” Birthi said. “We take a holistic approach.”
Birthi has worked in pain management in south central Nebraska for nearly a decade. He opened a clinic in Grand Island in 2019 before opening one in Hastings last fall.
“We started this clinic because we used to see a lot of people coming from Hastings,” he said. “And traveling for older people is difficult.”
In addition to the Hastings and Grand Island clinics, Birthi also operates satellite clinics at area hospitals in Minden, Superior, Sutton and St. Paul. Soon he will open one in Aurora.
At each of Birthi’s clinics, the goal is to use pain management and treatment to help people live with less pain so they can be happy and productive members of society.
Ailments they treat include the traditional back, neck, shoulder, and knee pain along with tendinitis, bursitis and planter fasciitis.
Other treatments encompass everything from arthritis and sciatica to shingles, headaches and carpal tunnel.
Patients do struggle with the decision of whether to seek treatment.
“A lot of my experience is these patients feel people don’t believe they have that much pain or they feel like people think they’re drug seekers. That’s not the case,” said nurse practitioner Susan Briseno. “Honestly, you need to be understanding and tell them they’re not crazy. They genuinely do have pain.
“Sometimes I think it’s about just listening to someone talk about the journey through their pain and how it has affected their life. Occasionally, they just need somebody to listen and understand.”
Briseno said they work to provide the proper treatment for each patient.
“Dr. Birthi is very adamant about not wanting his clinic to be a pill mill, so to speak," Briseno said. "So we combine physical therapy. It’s a large part of what we refer our patients for, strengthening, massage.”
Unlike some clinics where a doctor will just put an injection into a joint unguided, Birthi uses X-ray in tandem to ensure he is injecting the right spot.
At that point, he may refer a patient to physical therapy to help rebuild that joint for use.
Other treatments include steroids or Botox injections, nerve blocks or other injections.
One unique way Dr. Birthi and his staff can help a patient lead a more comfortable life is through what's called a MILD procedure, which is something patients won’t find anywhere else in Nebraska.
The MILD procedure is a minimally invasive lumbar decompression operation used to address spinal stenosis issues.
Birthi said this procedure is often for people who aren’t surgical candidates but struggle with standing or walking for extended periods due to spinal problems.
The process includes an incision the size of a pill versus the traditional spinal stenosis surgery with a neurosurgeon that requires a large incision in the back.
Currently, Birthi is the only doctor in Nebraska to perform the procedure, which he does at his clinic in St. Paul.
Other treatment options include spinal cord stimulation and low-dose usage of opioids and other prescription medications.
Briseno said the clinic’s goal is to help that patient have a good quality of life at the end of the day.
In a previous position, Briseno worked in end-of-life care and saw the importance of ensuring a patient’s comfort. So, while the treatment here is different, that goal of providing comfort is still the same.
“It gives me meaning to make someone else’s life more comfortable,” she said. “It’s about helping people have a better quality of life, function, participate better whether it’s working, being around for the grandkids or having a day without a lot of pain.”
