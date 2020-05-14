Members of the George Eliot Club gathered online via Zoom for the last two scheduled meetings before resuming in the fall.
On April 16, members met online for a discussion of what they had been reading and doing during this period of physical distancing due to COVID-19.
On May 7, Jeni Howard presented a review of "Know My Name," a memoir by Chanel Miller. "Know My Name" is a highly reviewed memoir of Miller’s experience as the anonymous victim of a highly publicized sexual assault.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17. Jessica McAndrew will be hosting the meeting, and Carol Kleppinger will be presenting the book review. After three virtual meetings, members are looking forward to the possibility of live gatherings in the fall.
