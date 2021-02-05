Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the North Shore Church (use the east door).
The speaker will be Jan Shiferl of Fordyce. Her topic will be “A Change of Plans.” She will be singing as part of her speech.
The special feature will be a flag presentation by veterans of the American Legion. The theme for the meeting will be “God Bess the USA.”
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth Le Bar at 402-705-3040 or Ronda at 404-462-6608 by Feb. 10. There is a fund to help with a babysitter, if needed. A mask is recommended and social distancing will be in place to comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
