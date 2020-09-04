Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Aug. 1 at North Shore Church’s gymnasium.
The speaker was Paula Abbott from Terrell, Texas. She had a message of abuse drug use and despair and a return to health and a wonderful life. The music was by Darla Bruna and Deb Dowling.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The speaker will be Sara Cobb of Craig, Colorado. The theme for the meeting will be “The Joy of Autumn.” The speaker’s topic will be finding joy in your trash can. There will be a vocal mini concert by Stacy Mather of Craig, Colorado.
Reservations can be called to Phyllis at 402-463-2680 or Ronda at 402-462-6608. A fund is available for a babysitter if needed.
There will be social distancing and face masks are required.
