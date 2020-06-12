First Congregational UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met June 3 in the church yard.
Hostess was Sherry Block. Co-hostess was Marilyn Stickels.
The meeting began with a salad supper and dessert on the northwest side of the church. A baby shower was held for Katie Schroeder.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak many of the plans for spring were canceled. The group was supposed to plan a meal for Sermons a la Carte, missed its annual salad luncheon and wasn’t able to provide concessions for the primary election, although they were able to prepare a small amount of food for the election workers. They also were unable to participate in the Church Women United luncheon or the Nebraska Conference annual meeting. They were able to have the Nebraska Conference Visioning Committee at the church and provided coffee, coffee cakes and soup.
Cathy Cafferty has offered to do next year’s booklet.
A motion made that Stickels remain as chairman and treasurer of the group and Carol Michael will remain as secretary.
The group will have a welcome back spaghetti luncheon on Sept. 13.
Dates were set for next year’s business.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. The program is planning and scheduling future events.
