Church Women United
On Dec. 4, 12 members of the Church Women United Hastings/Juniata unit met via Zoom.
Introductions and blessings were shared by all. Two new members to the group from First St. Paul's Lutheran Church were Jean Janssen and Gayle Lysthauge.
Devotions were given by Dorothy Anderson.
Minutes of the Oct. 2 meeting were reviewed and approved as written.
Treasurer Judy Reimer reported the year-end balance.
Susie Graham reported the total collected communitywide for the CROP Walk was $5,597. Twenty-five percent of the total has been received by the Hastings Middle School Food Pantry. Reimer read a thank you received from the middle school.
Sharon Heyen, Karen Myers and Major Sandy Brandenburg agreed to prepare Meals on Wheels favors for December.
Terms for convenor/president and treasurer expire the end of 2020. Myers will remain convenor/president and Reimer as treasurer by consensus.
Changes to the 2021 program book were solicited.
Reimer presented a new 2021 budget. The new budget will be included in the 2021 program book.
Members voted to donate the year-end excess to United Harvest and Lincoln Elementary School for books the children can take home.
The next meeting is Jan. 8 at United Congregational Church of Christ, Seventh Street and Marian Road. A Zoom meeting will be planned if COVID-19 restrictions continue.
Reciting the mizpah benediction closed the meeting.
