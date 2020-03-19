Below are the CORRECTED minutes for HWF. Thanks.
The Hastings Writers Forum met on Saturday, March 14 with six members present.
John Dobrovolny won a hand-crafted jute bowl for correctly answering the trivia question in the December newsletter. Marilee Aufdenkamp donated the bowl. Robin Buckallew said she is looking for donations for future prizes.
Robin reminded everyone to submit material for the group's second anthology. She then read from her self-published YA novel, Leafy Tom, and announced that she has finished writing the fifth book in the series. She also announced she is posting original writing online every day in March for Women's History Month.
John shared a poem he wrote about the winter of 1949. His personal experience with the event was being stranded for two weeks on his brother's ranch. Members felt the poem seemed especially timely given the current self-isolation during the corona virus.
Alan Hartley read a short story he wrote called The Auction, about a ranch in the Black Hills. Attendees lauded the vivid details of the piece and made suggestions such as using a flash back format to create tension.
Fritz Buckallew read from his series of humorous narratives, It's Pops. He reported that Saffron books may be interested in publishing the collection.
Marilee read the first chapter in her untitled historical novel set in 1927 Omaha.
Members concurred that the group continues to provide the encouragement and accountability needed to keep writing.
The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 2 pm at the Hastings Public Library. Writers of all genres are invited to participate in an encouraging atmosphere.
